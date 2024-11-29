UN Official: At Least 80 Palestinian Fishermen Killed

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, Nov 29 (KUNA) -- The head of the United Nations Office for Human Rights in the Occupied Palestinian Territories Ajith Sunghay stated on Friday that "at least 80 Palestinian fishermen have been killed by Israeli forces since the beginning of the war including some while attempting to fish amid the ongoing famine in the Gaza Strip."

Speaking from Amman during a press in Geneva Sunghay explained that more than 14.000 people in Gaza rely on fishing for their food including 4.000 fishermen for whom fishing is their source of livelihood.

Sunghay emphasized that fishermen are "forced to risk their lives by continuing to fish despite the risk of being shot at by the Israeli Navy and the ongoing bombardment driven by the fear of starvation."

He highlighting that acquiring basic necessities has become a daily dreadful struggle for survival in Gaza.

He added that significant damage suffered by the fishermen noting that boats nets and other equipment have been destroyed due to heavy Israeli bombardment. "The breakdown of public order and safety is exacerbating the situation with rampant looting and fighting over scarce resources" he added.

Sunghay stated that the UN has been unable to deliver any humanitarian aid to northern Gaza where "around 70.000 people are still believed to be present due to repeated impediments or rejections of humanitarian convoys by the Israeli authorities."

Sunghay urged for urgent action to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza stressing that "the protection needs are massive but response still lags significantly."

He also highlighted the dire living conditions faced by displaced people especially women and children who are sheltered in partially destroyed buildings or makeshift camps under inhumane conditions. (end)

