Dollar Index: A Tactical Retreat?
Date
11/29/2024 2:13:52 PM
(MENAFN- FxPro)
The dollar index fell last week after hitting a two-year high. The fundamental reason for the move was the ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel. Technically, it appeared as a corrective pullback after testing the upper boundary of the two-year trading range.
