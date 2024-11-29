Gaza Faces Worst Civilian Bombing Since World War II: UNRWA

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) has confirmed that since October 2023, the Gaza Strip has been witnessing the most intense bombing and targeting of civilians since World War II.

In a statement issued on the occasion of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, (UNRWA) stated that this marks the second consecutive year in which the occasion coincides with the ongoing genocide being committed by the Israeli in Gaza, with no international deterrence.

The UN agency also highlighted that the plight of Palestinian refugees remains the longest unresolved refugee crisis in the world. On this day of solidarity, (UNRWA) called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza to end the violence and protect civilian lives.

In a statement on its X, UNRWA revealed that there are approximately 50,000 pregnant women in Gaza, with 4,000 births expected in December. Of these, around 15,000 are at risk of severe malnutrition.

The UN agency also noted that heavy rains and limited humanitarian aid have worsened the already dire conditions for displaced people in Gaza.

UNRWA further emphasised that 2024 has been the deadliest year for aid workers, with 281 fatalities worldwide, majority of them are UNRWA staff in Gaza.

Meanwhile, Israel continues its ongoing campaign of genocide against Gazas civilians for the 419th consecutive day, with airstrikes, artillery fire, and gunfire targeting both displaced people and non-combatants. Northern Gaza has been under siege for over 53 days, as Israel carries out further massacres and violations against the population.

The Ministry of Health in Gaza reported that the death toll from the Israeli aggression has risen to reach 44,330 martyrs and 104,933 injuries since October 7, 2023.

MENAFN29112024000067011011ID1108939859