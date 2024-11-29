Fundmesmart, LLC Branding Fundraisers To Their Communities

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Empowering Tomorrow, FundMeSmart, LLC Unveils Innovative Solutions for The Future of Fundraising

Fundraisers, Attract, Active, Engage, and Procure your Supporters for Life! Give & Save with FundMeSmart while Branding your campaign to & Apple

- Craig Roll CEOATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- FundMeSmart,LLC Revolutionizes Fundraising with Innovative Digital PlatformFundMeSmart,LLC is proud to announce the launch of its cutting-edge fundraising platform, designed to modernize the traditional coupon book and fundraising strategies of the past. With a mission to empower fundraisers and support local businesses, FundMeSmartTM is set to be utilized by millions of consumers annually, with tens of thousands of fundraisers relying on its innovative solutions to achieve their goals. Nearly one million merchants will benefit from this robust platform, driving growth and engagement in their communities.This win-win-win strategy, bolstered by significant investment from new backers, positions FundMeSmartTM to deliver exceptional value throughout 2025 and beyond. The platform offers a safe and engaging fundraising experience that attracts, activates, engages, and retains supporters and funds for life.FundMeSmartTM introduces a unique five-income stream pathway for success, catering to a diverse array of fundraisers, including private and public schools, athletic and community organizations, individuals, and nonprofits. This multi-faceted approach ensures that every participant can maximize their fundraising potential.In late 2024, the FundMeSmartTM team launched "Deals4Life a standalone mobile travel, deal, and savings platform tailored for consumers who love to explore the USA. This app provides best-in-class deals at users' fingertips, making saving easier than ever while enjoying life's every day adventures.Looking ahead to 2025, FundMeSmartTM will expand its offerings with brand-specific fundraising applications targeting niche groups, including baseball, softball, tennis, golf, bands, creative musicians, faith-based organizations, cheerleading, gymnastics, and more. These tailored apps are set to lead the future of fundraising, providing specialized tools and resources to meet the unique needs of diverse communities.FundMeSmart, LLC is excited to usher in a new era of fundraising where technology meets community spirit. For more information about our platform and how it can help you or your organization, visit .Interested Accredited Investors visitAccredited InvestorsAbout FundMeSmart, LLCFundMeSmart LLC is a pioneering fundraising platform dedicated to transforming the way organizations raise money and connect with their supporters. Focusing on innovation, community engagement, and value creation, FundMeSmartTM is committed to helping fundraisers achieve their goals while supporting local businesses.For additional information, interview requests, or media inquiries, please get in touch with our CEO, Craig Roll, at ...

