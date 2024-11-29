Magic Of Hands Exhibition Opens At Khatai Arts Center
11/29/2024 9:09:58 AM
Laman Ismayilova
Khatai Arts Center has present the final exhibition organized
within "Magic of Hands" Art Competition on November 28,
Azernews reports. The event was dedicated to Green
World Solidarity Year in Azerbaijan.
The art project was carried out with the support of the
Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, the Ministry of Science and Education,
Azerbaijan Television and radio Broadcasting Closed Joint-Stock
Company, Khatai Executive Power, the Azerbaijan State Academy of
Arts, Azerbaijan Artists' Union, Azerbaijan State Art Gallery,
Khatai Children's Art Gallery as well as Khatai Arts Center. The
project aims to foster the creative development of the younger
generation.
Deputy Director of the Azerbaijan State Art Gallery Gulshen
Gadirli, Deputy Chairman of the Azerbaijan Artists' Union, People's
Artist Aghali Ibrahimov, People's Artist and sculptor Khanlar
Ahmadov, carpet artist Tahir Mejid, Director of the Khatai Arts
Center Khanlar Ahmadov spoke at the event.
The art competition featured sculptures made from various
materials, created by around 300 children and adolescents from
different parts of Azerbaijan, as well as adult authors.
Around 160 works by 140 talented artists were showcased at the
exhibition.
Moreover, 20 best works selected for the exhibition will be
displayed at Khatai Arts Center for two weeks. The project
participants were awarded certificates.
Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Day,
and Milli.
