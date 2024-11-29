Magic Of Hands Exhibition Opens At Khatai Arts Center

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Khatai Arts Center has present the final organized within "Magic of Hands" Art Competition on November 28, Azernews reports. The event was dedicated to Green World Solidarity Year in Azerbaijan.

The art project was carried out with the support of the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, the of Science and Education, Azerbaijan Television and Broadcasting Closed Joint-Stock Company, Khatai Executive Power, the Azerbaijan State Academy of Arts, Azerbaijan Artists' Union, Azerbaijan State Art Gallery, Khatai Children's Art Gallery as well as Khatai Arts Center. The project aims to foster the creative development of the younger generation.

Deputy Director of the Azerbaijan State Art Gallery Gulshen Gadirli, Deputy Chairman of the Azerbaijan Artists' Union, People's Artist Aghali Ibrahimov, People's Artist and sculptor Khanlar Ahmadov, carpet artist Tahir Mejid, Director of the Khatai Arts Center Khanlar Ahmadov spoke at the event.

The art competition featured sculptures made from various materials, created by around 300 children and adolescents from different parts of Azerbaijan, as well as adult authors.

Around 160 works by 140 talented artists were showcased at the exhibition.

Moreover, 20 best works selected for the exhibition will be displayed at Khatai Arts Center for two weeks. The project participants were awarded certificates.

Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Day, and Milli.