E2E Energy Solutions Secures Canadian And US Patents For Groundbreaking Geothermal Technology

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- E2E Solutions Inc (E2E ), a leader in innovative geothermal energy technology, is proud to announce the successful granting of patents for its Enhanced Geothermal Reservoir Recovery System (EGRRS) in Canada and the United States. This milestone positions E2E to play a pivotal role in advancing sustainable, scalable energy production as the world races to meet the 2050 net-zero emissions target.

This announcement comes as the Alberta government has committed $50 million to develop an open-access drilling test site through the Alberta Drilling Accelerator . The provincial funding, aimed at fostering innovation in geothermal and other energy sectors, underscores the critical need for breakthroughs like EGRRS to support Alberta's role in global energy leadership. E2E's technology is well-positioned to leverage these advancements to fast-track geothermal development.

Why EGRRS is Critical to the Future of Energy

Conventional geothermal energy has long been restricted by geographical limitations, making it difficult to harness its full potential. E2E's patented EGRRS technology overcomes these barriers by tapping into previously inaccessible geothermal reservoirs, unlocking baseload power generation that is both cost-effective and environmentally responsible.

“Our patented technology represents a breakthrough in geothermal energy extraction, enabling scalable power production from geothermal sources previously deemed uneconomical or geographically challenging,” said Domenico (Nick) Daprocida, CEO of E2E Energy Solutions.“With Alberta's recent announcement of the Alberta Drilling Accelerator, we're optimistic about accelerating our mission to deliver reliable, clean energy while creating opportunities in Alberta and beyond.”

EGRRS technology dramatically increases the surface area for heat extraction, resulting in up to 50% greater efficiency than conventional methods. This innovative approach allows E2E to deliver energy at a lower cost per kilowatt, making it competitive with both renewable and traditional energy sources while maintaining a zero-emission profile.

Funding Campaign to Support Commercialization

E2E Energy Solutions is launching a funding campaign to support the pilot phase of its groundbreaking technology and capitalize on opportunities emerging from initiatives like the Alberta Drilling Accelerator. This campaign invites investors to be part of the clean energy revolution as E2E works to deliver sustainable, baseload power and heat to communities across Canada.

The funding campaign is open to Canadians. Full information can be found at . Interested parties are encouraged to join upcoming webinars to meet the team behind Canada's first large-scale geothermal energy solution.

About E2E Energy Solutions

Based in Calgary, Alberta, E2E Energy Solutions is a renewable energy company focused on developing and commercializing geothermal energy technologies that are economically sustainable and environmentally responsible. Through its patented Enhanced Geothermal Reservoir Recovery System (EGRRS), E2E unlocks geothermal energy's potential to meet the growing global demand for clean, scalable, and reliable power generation.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Victoria Bennett, Bennett Milner Williams Consulting Ltd

403 589 7992

