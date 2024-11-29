Volaris Group Acquires 4D SAS

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Nov. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volaris Group today announced the of 4D SAS, marking its continued expansion into the developer platforms market. Based in Le Pecq, France (Greater Paris Region), 4D is an international company that offers two hybrid low-code development platforms (4D and Qodly) that enable the rapid creation, customization, and deployment of mission-critical business applications-whether on-premises or in the cloud.

This approach allows developers to work efficiently on both the front and back ends with a combination of visual and coding tools, enabling applications to be developed quickly and with improved functionality. This agility helps even small development teams to create, deploy at scale, and maintain complex business applications, helping to reduce development costs while responding quickly to evolving customer and user needs.

With a global presence and offices in France, US, Germany, Japan, and Australia, 4D supports developers worldwide in creating advanced, custom business solutions. In addition, 4D SAS owns 4D Logiciels Morocco, based in Rabat, with a team of around 100 people who provide support and expertise to customers through professional services when time or skills in specific technologies are lacking.

“We are excited to welcome 4D to Volaris Group and to our expanding portfolio of software development firms,” said John Isak, Portfolio Manager of the Developer Platform group at Volaris Group.“4D offers a compelling alternative to traditional software development, helping customers to bring products to market faster and efficiently build sophisticated, custom software perfectly tailored to their unique needs.

Our buy-and-hold investment philosophy aligns with 4D's long-term vision, providing an environment for their team to continue innovating. We look forward to working with 4D's management team and helping to support 4D's long-term growth and success.”

4D will continue to operate under the leadership of CEO Eric Teissandier. Eric has been with the company since 2013 and knows 4D's customers, the market and platform intimately.

Commenting on the deal, Eric stated:“This acquisition will allow all our customers, many of whom are very long-standing partners, to be reassured about the future of 4D. They have believed in our technology and our ability to innovate for so long that ISVs have become leaders in their field and our corporate customers have built strategic apps for their business. Joining the Volaris Group and its values of sustainability over time confirms that 4D will continue to offer the best technology to ensure our joint success.”

4D Founder Laurent Ribardière added:“I'm very proud to have been able to ensure the continuity of the company I created 40 years ago by joining Volaris Group. This will enable 4D to continue to grow and innovate for the benefit of our community of developers around the world, who have placed their trust in us.”

About 4D

4D SAS was founded in 1984 by Laurent Ribardière who wanted to simplify the creation of professional applications by using a fully graphical relational database. The company developed further on RDBMS System in the 1980s and 1990s, with the first integrated dynamic web database system in 1997.

In the 2000s they innovated their platform to offer C/S, Web or SOA apps with no code changes and launched the first end-to-end JavaScript platform. In 2016, their Wakanda product line was awarded Cool vendor by Gartner. For over 40 years, 4D have been influencing the Rapid Application Development tools with its innovations and always with the philosophy to“Make developer's lives easier and more productive!” without making compromises with technology.

4D has thousands of customers across the globe either ISV, independent developers and corporate developers to all industries, including healthcare, finance, education, government administration, Non-profit organization, energy, manufacturing, transportation, retail, and much more. Learn more at and .

About Volaris Group

Volaris acquires, strengthens, and grows vertical market technology companies. As an Operating Group of Constellation Software Inc., Volaris is all about strengthening businesses within the markets they compete and enabling them to grow – whether that growth comes through organic measures such as new initiatives and product development, day-to-day business, or through complementary acquisitions. Learn more at .

