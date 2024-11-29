STEPN Apps Community Broke TWO GUINNESS WORLD RECORDSTM

(MENAFN- Chainwire) Sydney, Australia, December 2nd, 2024, Chainwire

On a November morning, when the clock struck 12:00 AM, a global movement took its first steps. Thousands of people laced up their sneakers, opened their STEPN and STEPN GO apps, and set out on a journey to unite the world -one step, one mile, one heartbeat at a time.

November 23 was the day they set out to break not just one, but two GUINNESS WORLD RECORDSTM titles: one for the most users to complete a remote one-mile distance in 24 hours and one for the most users to complete a remote one-mile distance in one hour. These are ambitious goals-yet the resilience and determination of the community continue to prove unwavering.

A Global Effort

As the world turned from night to day, runners and walkers from every corner of the globe stepped forward. From the busy streets of New York to the serene beaches of Bali, from the cold winds of Norway to the lovely boulevards of Paris-this was no ordinary run. It was a global movement.

One by one, 42,656 runners completed their mile. Some ran with friends, others with family, and many did it solo. But no matter where they were, or how they did it, they were part of something much bigger. Together, they were moving as a united community. Every step was a step toward history, a step toward proving what they were capable of.

Highlights That Defined the Journey

There were runners recording their milestones, sharing their excitement, and posting videos that brought smiles to many. People ran in places never seen, in weather that would make anyone want to stay inside, and yet the energy stayed high, because this was about more than just a run. It was about belonging, about being part of a global community that lifts each other up and strives for greatness.

The hashtag #STEPNGWR filled up with proud moments from every corner of the world. Videos of users pounding the pavement, screenshots of completed miles, and photos of smiling faces crossing the virtual finish line. Each contribution played a role in achieving the shared goal.

Achieving Milestones as One

The long-anticipated moment arrived with the announcement: two GUINNESS WORLD RECORDSTM titles were achieved, marking a remarkable collective accomplishment.



GWR title for most users to complete a remote one-mile distance in 24 hours GWR title for most users to complete a remote one-mile distance in one hour

The cheers from around the world echoed across the internet, an electric energy that captured the excitement of the moment.

42,656 STEPN and STEPN GO users, united by a shared goal, had made history. They became record holders-not just as individuals, but as part of a community.

A Badge of Honour

To celebrate their efforts, every participant who completed their one-mile run received their exclusive Guinness World Records badge in their STEPN app. This badge symbolises their determination, their commitment, and the fact that they were part of something unforgettable.







They've proven what they can achieve when they come together, and this is only the start of the milestones they aspire to reach. There will be more challenges, more records to break, and more ways for them to push the boundaries of can be done as a community. But one thing will never change: the spirit of unity and support that drives everything they do.

STEPN sent their gratitude to everyone who contributed to this journey, Emphasising that every step, every mile, every post, and every cheer played a vital role in making this achievement possible.

About STEPN

STEPN is Web3's leading lifestyle app with over 5.7 million registered users . By incentivizing exercise through rewards, the app requires users to purchase a virtual Sneaker NFT and earn rewards through walking, jogging, or running. Over the years, STEPN has partnered with prolific brands like adidas, Atlético De Madrid, Steve Aoki, and ASICS.

About STEPN GO

Building on the success of STEPN , the pioneering move-and-earn platform, STEPN GO revolutionizes social fitness in everyday life. Buy, borrow, or lend Sneakers to earn rewards by staying active. The rewards can be used to level up, cash out, or flex the user's online appearance, fostering both physical activity and social connections.

About GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS:

What's the fastest game bird in Europe? This was the question that inspired the founding of Guinness World Records back in 1955. Starting with a single book published from a room above a gym, GWR has grown to become a global multi-media brand, with offices in London, New York, Beijing, Tokyo and Dubai. Today, they deliver world-class content, not just through books, but via TV shows, social media and live events.

Their in-house consultancy works closely with brands and businesses around the world to harness the power of record-breaking and deliver award-winning campaigns and business solutions.

Through their in-house production arm, GWR Studios, they create standout content for broadcasters, brand partners and digital platforms.

Their Entertainment Services division brings the best of the GWR brand to life in a diverse range of live experiences where visitors can discover and even attempt official world records.

Whatever the medium, their ultimate purpose is to make the world a more interesting, fun and positive place.

To join this record-breaking community – and find out the answer to that original question – users can visit