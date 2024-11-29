Two Govt Employees Terminated In J&K Over Terror Links
Date
11/29/2024 8:12:08 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Jammu and Kashmir has terminated two more employees from their services over terror links, including a teacher and a pharmacist, officials sources said.
Top official sources said that the action has been taken under Article 311 of the Indian Constitution, reported news agency KNO.
ADVERTISEMENT
He said that the employees include Ab Rehman Naika, a pharmacist in health and medical education department and Zahir Abbas, a teacher in school education department.
ADVERTISEMENT
Over the past few months, the Lt Governor-led administration has terminated several government employees from their services over terror links in the Union Territory.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
Read Also
5 Policemen, Teacher Sacked For Terror Links In J&K
Cop Involved In Murder, Dismissed From Service In J&K's Kishtwar
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN29112024000215011059ID1108939280
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.