Cell Counting Market To Evolve At A Modest 6.8% CAGR Through 2031 | Skyquest Technology

The cell counting is speedily progressing on the back of the growing amount of research in cell biology, cancer research, and immunology. SkyQuest projects that the cell counting market size will attain a value of USD 17.72 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period (2024-2031). Growing investments in medical research around the world and advancements in cell counting technologies are slated to be key factors driving the cell counting market growth in the future. Providing efficient cell functionality and viability evaluation is expected to present new opportunities for cell counting providers in the long run.

Pages - 189

Tables - 103 Figures – 71

Cell Counting Market Overview:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $ 10.47 Billion Estimated Value by 2031 $ 17.72 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, Application, End User, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the world Report Highlights Rising investments in medical research around the world Key Market Opportunities Efficient evaluation of cell functionality and viability along with counting Key Market Drivers Increasing emphasis on early disease detection and diagnosis

Cell Counting Market Segmental Analysis

Global Cell Counting Market is segmented by Product, Application, End User, and region.

Based on Product , the market is segmented into Consumables, and Instruments.

Based on Application , the market is segmented into Research Applications, Medical Applications, and Industrial Applications.

Based on End User , the market is segmented into Research Institutes, Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies and Contract Research Organizations (CROS), and Other End Users.

Based on region , the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & and Africa.

Disposable Nature of Consumables & Accessories Allows them to Hold a Dominant Share

Most consumables and accessories used in cell counting systems are designed for a single use or are meant to be disposable. This results in frequent purchase and need for products such as reagents, cell culture media, and staining dyes thereby allowing this segment to account for a substantial cell counting market share.

Growing Patient Volume Presents New Opportunities for Hospitals & Laboratories Going Forward

Increasing hospitalization due to a surge in the prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to make hospitals & laboratories a highly opportune segment in the future. This increased patient volume results in increase diagnosis of patient samples using cell counting solutions thereby providing new business scope for cell counting providers over the coming years.

High Research Activity Allows North America to Spearhead Cell counting Demand on a Global Level

Presence of a developed healthcare infrastructure, high healthcare expenditure, and robust investments in medical research are helping North America to spearhead the global cell counting industry. Robust government support for medical research and supportive funding and the presence of leading cell counting companies are also making the United States the most rewarding market in North American region.

Cell Counting Market Insights:

Drivers



Growing demand for early diagnosis and disease detection

Advancements in cell counting technologies High investments in medical research



Restraints



Lack of reimbursement for cell counting systems

High costs of cell counting systems and technologies Dearth of skilled technical professionals



Prominent Players in Cell Counting Market



Danaher Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Merck KGAA

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Corning

Tecan

Boule Diagnostics AB

Olympus Corporation

Horiba

Sysmex Corporation

Siemens Healthineers AG

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Tip Biosystems

Logos Biosystems, Inc.

DeNovix Inc. Mindray Bio-Medical

Key Questions Answered in Cell Counting Market Report



How do investments in medical research boost market development?

Which constraints are limiting the cell counting industry development?

Why is demand for cell counting surging in hospitals and laboratories? Which key companies are listed in this cell counting market analysis?

This report provides the following insights:

Analysis of key drivers (high investments in medical R&D, advancements in cell counting technologies), restraints (high costs of cell counting equipment, dearth of skilled professionals), and opportunities (evaluation of cell functionality and viability along with cell counting) influencing the growth of cell counting market.



Market Penetration : All-inclusive analysis of product portfolio of different market players and status of new product launches.

Product Development/Innovation : Elaborate assessment of R&D activities, new product development, and upcoming trends of the cell counting market.

Market Development : Detailed analysis of potential regions where the market has potential to grow.

Market Diversification : Comprehensive assessment of new product launches, recent developments, and emerging regional markets. Competitive Landscape : Detailed analysis of growth strategies, revenue analysis, and product innovation by new and established market players.



