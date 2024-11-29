Five Killed, Three Injured In Nepal Traffic Accident
(MENAFN- IANS) Kathmandu, Nov 29 (IANS) A Sport utility vehicle veered off the highway in Nepal on Friday afternoon, leaving five dead and three others wounded.
The vehicle carrying eight people fell about 300 metres down a cliff in Ramechhap district of Bagmati province, said Pradip Kumar Singh, chief of the district police, Xinhua news agency reported.
A ward chairperson of Gokulganga Rural Municipality in the district was among the dead and one of the injured was in serious condition, Singh told Xinhua.
Traffic accidents are common in mountainous Nepal, killing hundreds of lives each year.
