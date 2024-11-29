Shaki To Host Int'l Theater Festival
Date
11/29/2024 5:10:58 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
The Azerbaijan Culture Ministry in collaboration with Shaki City
Executive Power and the Azerbaijan Theater Workers Union are
pleased to announce the 4th International Theater Festival,
Azernews reports.
The festival will take place in the city of Shaki on December
1-5, with the support and participation of various
institutions.
The international festival, dedicated to the 145th anniversary
of the establishment of national professional theatre in Shaki,
will feature performances from various countries as well as local
theatre companies.
The five-day event is expected to start with a performance based
on the romantic comedy "Much Ado About Nothing" by the renowned
English playwright William Shakespeare to be staged by Shaki State
Drama Theater.
"Much Ado About Nothing" is a comedy by William Shakespeare
thought to have been written in 1598 and 1599. The play was
included in the First Folio, published in 1623.
The play tells the story of noble families and aristocrats in
medieval Italy and the romantic events that befall them. Its main
themes involve friendship, betrayal, love, and the triumph of good
over evil.
This premiering performance will be directed by the theater's
chief director, Honored Artist Mirbala Salimli, with the set design
by Sahib Ahmadov and costume design by Dilshad Shirnova.
The cast includes Honored Artists Khanlar Hashimzade, Abulfat
Salahov, Rahim Gojayev, as well as actors Khayal Salahov, Arzu
Mustafayeva, Aytaj Ismayilzade, Rashid Mirizade, Parviz Ismayilov,
Chingiz Novruzaliyev, and others.
