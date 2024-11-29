Azerbaijani Parliament Holds Regular Plenary Session

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

The regular plenary meeting of the Milli Majlis is being held.

Azernews reports that the agenda of the meeting included the following 15 issues:

1. Adoption, approval and implementation of the "Second Addendum to the Agreement dated September 14, 2017, on the joint development of the Azeri, Chirag and deep-lying parts of the Guneshli field in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea and the distribution of oil production" the draft law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on granting permission.

2. Draft law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the approval of the "Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on the mutual exemption of holders of diplomatic, special and service passports from short-term visas".

3. Draft law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on approval of the "Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Indonesia on visa exemption for holders of diplomatic and service passports".

4. Draft law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on amending the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Republic of Azerbaijan (third reading).

5. The draft law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on amending the laws of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Animal World", "On Environmental Protection" and "On Greenery Protection" (third reading).

6. The draft law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on amending the laws of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On protecting the health of the population" and "On medical insurance" (third reading).

7. Draft law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on amending the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Grant" (third reading).

8. The draft law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on amending the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On encumbrance of movable property" (third reading).

9. The draft law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on amending some laws of the Republic of Azerbaijan in connection with the implementation of the Law No. 1077-VIQ of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated December 26, 2023 "On Arbitration" (third reading).

10. Draft law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on amending the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Children's Rights" (third reading).

11. Draft law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on amending the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On social protection of children who have lost their parents and are deprived of parental care" (third reading).

12. On approval of the Regulation "On service in customs bodies", "On service in prosecutor's offices", "On approval of the Regulation on service in internal affairs bodies of the Republic of Azerbaijan", On approval of the Regulation "On the Civil Service Management Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan" , on amending the laws of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On service in judicial bodies", "On approving the Regulation on service in migration authorities" and "On service in emergency bodies" Draft law of the Republic (third reading).

13. Draft law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on amending the Migration Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan (second reading).

14. Draft law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on amending the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Prevention of Domestic Violence" (second reading).

15. Draft law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on amending the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On efficient use of energy resources and energy efficiency" (first reading).