Azerbaijani Parliament Holds Regular Plenary Session

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov
Read more
The regular plenary meeting of the Milli Majlis is being
held.
Azernews reports that the agenda of the meeting
included the following 15 issues:
1. Adoption, approval and implementation of the "Second Addendum
to the Agreement dated September 14, 2017, on the joint development
of the Azeri, Chirag and deep-lying parts of the Guneshli field in
the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea and the distribution of
oil production" the draft law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on
granting permission.
2. Draft law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the approval of
the "Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of the
Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi
Arabia on the mutual exemption of holders of diplomatic, special
and service passports from short-term visas".
3. Draft law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on approval of the
"Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and
the Government of the Republic of Indonesia on visa exemption for
holders of diplomatic and service passports".
4. Draft law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on amending the
Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Code of
Administrative Offenses of the Republic of Azerbaijan (third
reading).
5. The draft law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on amending the
laws of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Animal World", "On
Environmental Protection" and "On Greenery Protection" (third
reading).
6. The draft law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on amending the
laws of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On protecting the health of the
population" and "On medical insurance" (third reading).
7. Draft law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on amending the Law
of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Grant" (third reading).
8. The draft law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on amending the
Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On encumbrance of movable
property" (third reading).
9. The draft law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on amending some
laws of the Republic of Azerbaijan in connection with the
implementation of the Law No. 1077-VIQ of the Republic of
Azerbaijan dated December 26, 2023 "On Arbitration" (third
reading).
10. Draft law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on amending the Law
of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Children's Rights" (third
reading).
11. Draft law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on amending the Law
of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On social protection of children who
have lost their parents and are deprived of parental care" (third
reading).
12. On approval of the Regulation "On service in customs
bodies", "On service in prosecutor's offices", "On approval of the
Regulation on service in internal affairs bodies of the Republic of
Azerbaijan", On approval of the Regulation "On the Civil Service
Management Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan" , on amending the
laws of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On service in judicial bodies",
"On approving the Regulation on service in migration authorities"
and "On service in emergency bodies" Draft law of the Republic
(third reading).
13. Draft law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on amending the
Migration Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan (second reading).
14. Draft law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on amending the Law
of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Prevention of Domestic Violence"
(second reading).
15. Draft law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on amending the Law
of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On efficient use of energy resources
and energy efficiency" (first reading).
MENAFN29112024000195011045ID1108938886
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.