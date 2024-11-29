Date
November 29, 2024
Announcement No. 28/2024
Company calendar 2025
Nilfisk Holding A/S, a leading global provider of professional cleaning products and services, has scheduled the release of its financial results and its Annual General Meeting on the following dates in 2025:
| Date
| Event
| February 20
| Annual Report 2024
| March 19
| Annual General Meeting
| May 13
| Interim Report Q1 2025
| August 14
| Interim Report Q2 2025
| November 20
| Interim Report Q3 2025
Nilfisk Holding A/S expects to release its financial results around 07.30 am (CET) on the indicated dates.
For further information, please contact:
Investor Relations: Tracy Fowler +45 2523 8744
Communications & Media Relations: Nynne Jespersen Lee +45 4231 0007
