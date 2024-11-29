عربي


11/29/2024 5:00:58 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company announcement

November 29, 2024
Announcement No. 28/2024

Company calendar 2025

Nilfisk Holding A/S, a leading global provider of professional cleaning products and services, has scheduled the release of its financial results and its Annual General Meeting on the following dates in 2025:

Date Event
February 20 Annual Report 2024
March 19 Annual General Meeting
May 13 Interim Report Q1 2025
August 14 Interim Report Q2 2025
November 20 Interim Report Q3 2025

Nilfisk Holding A/S expects to release its financial results around 07.30 am (CET) on the indicated dates.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations: Tracy Fowler +45 2523 8744

Communications & Media Relations: Nynne Jespersen Lee +45 4231 0007

Attachment

  • 28 Announcement_29112024_Financial Calendar

MENAFN29112024004107003653ID1108938849


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

