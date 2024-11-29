(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Venezuela's has taken a bold step to silence dissent. The National Assembly passed a law that brands support for economic sanctions as a criminal act. This move showcases the regime's determination to maintain control over its citizens.



The "Liberator Simon Bolivar" law imposes harsh penalties on those who back sanctions. Individuals face up to 30 years in prison for expressing support. Government officials convicted under this law will be barred from public office for 60 years.



This legislation goes beyond mere punishment. It allows authorities to try supporters of sanctions in absentia and seize their assets. The law's reach extends to media outlets as well. Broadcast media supporting sanctions risk closure, while print media face fines of up to $51.7 million.



The timing of this law is noteworthy. It comes just one day after the United States imposed sanctions on 21 Venezuelan officials. These officials, allies of Nicolas Maduro, were targeted for political repression following recent elections.







Venezuela's action also responds to a U.S. House of Representatives decision. The House approved a law banning trade deals with companies doing business with Madur . This tit-for-tat approach highlights the ongoing tension between the two nations.



Critics argue that this law targets opposition politicians. Many opposition figures support sanctions as a means to pressure the government. The law effectively silences a key opposition strategy, further consolidating power in Maduro's hands.

Venezuela's Iron Fist: New Law Criminalizes Support for Sanctions

The Venezuelan government's move raises questions about freedom of speech and political expression. It demonstrates the lengths to which the regime will go to maintain its grip on power. The law's broad scope and severe penalties signal a new era of repression in Venezuela.



As Venezuela grapples with economic challenges, this law adds another layer of complexity. It may deter foreign investment and further isolate the country on the global stage. The long-term impacts of this legislation on Venezuela's political and economic landscape remain to be seen.

