SBU Detains Eight Suspects Involved In Disrupting Mobilization

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has uncovered and detained eight individuals involved in efforts to disrupt mobilization in Ukraine.

That is reported on the SBU's Telegram and shared by Ukrinform.

"These individuals encouraged conscripts to evade military service and spread false reports about the of Ukraine," the statement reads.

Among the suspects is a Kyiv resident who attacked Territorial Recruitment Center (TRC) representatives with a knife while they were issuing a draft notice. Prompt action by military personnel and police led to the suspect's timely arrest.

In Kyiv, three administrators and contributors to Telegram channels and Viber groups were detained. They had shared the locations of TRCs and police in Pechersk, Dniprovskyi, and Solomianskyi districts.

In Poltava, an attorney was charged with obstructing the operations of a TRC.

In Cherkasy region, two administrators of anonymous messenger groups were found leaking coordinates of mobile checkpoints online.

In Rivne, a Viber group owner was charged for posting daily geolocations of Ukrainian military personnel, including TRC representatives.

All detained individuals were notified of suspicion under several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

If convicted, the suspects face up to eight years in prison.

According to Ukrinform, Ukrainian law enforcement agencies have uncovered nearly 700 criminal groups during the war, which specialized in smuggling draft evaders abroad.