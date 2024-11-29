Nasscom Signs Mou With DIFC To Strengthen Fintech And Innovation Collaboration, Enhancing Global Opportunities For Indian Tech Companies

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Nasscom, the leading voice of the USD 254bn in India, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Dubai International Centre, the leading global financial centre in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA) region. The MoU was signed in the presence of Rajesh Nambiar, President Nasscom and Arif Amiri, Chief Executive Officer of DIFC Authority.

This strategic collaboration seeks to unlock opportunities for Nasscom member companies to actively engage in Dubai's thriving FinTech and innovation ecosystem, fostering partnerships with cutting-edge organizations driving innovation in financial technology and related domains.

The MoU focuses on fostering strategic cooperation between Nasscom and DIFC to facilitate the integration of Indian technology companies into DIFC's vibrant FinTech and innovation ecosystem. Through a series of activities such as webinars, roundtables, roadshows, and networking conferences, the partnership aims to create meaningful platforms for knowledge exchange, business growth, and collaborative innovation. It offers Nasscom member companies unparalleled access to DIFC's Innovation Hub, Dubai AI Campus and its extensive network of cutting-edge companies driving innovation in the financial sector.







Nasscom and DIFC will actively exchange sectoral insights, development strategies, and best practices to drive mutual growth and success.

Nasscom member companies will gain direct access to DIFC's AI, FinTech and innovation ecosystem, enabling them to explore opportunities for collaboration, partnerships, and innovation. Through events such as webinars, roundtables, roadshows, and workshops, the MoU will drive deeper engagement and knowledge sharing between the Indian tech ecosystem and DIFC.

Key outcomes of the partnership include:

Speaking at the MoU signing, Rajesh Nambiar, President, Nasscom, said,“This partnership with DIFC underscores our unwavering commitment to empowering Indian technology companies as they expand their global footprint. Through this collaboration, Nasscom member companies gain access to Dubai's dynamic FinTech ecosystem, opening up opportunities to engage with innovative organizations and network with industry leaders at the forefront of cutting-edge advancements.”

Commenting on the partnership, Arif Amiri, Chief Executive Officer, DIFC Authority said,“DIFC is committed to nurturing a globally connected ecosystem where innovation thrives. Through this partnership with Nasscom, we aim to attract and engage Indian technology companies in our AI, FinTech and innovation community, fostering groundbreaking advancements that benefit the wider financial services industry.

This collaboration is set to drive innovation, foster global connections, and position Indian technology companies as key contributors to the FinTech revolution in Dubai and beyond. With DIFC's world-class infrastructure and Nasscom's leadership in advancing technology innovation, this partnership sets the stage for new opportunities for growth and collaboration.