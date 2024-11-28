EU Member States Must Respect ICC's Decisions -- Borrell

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Nov 28 (KUNA) -- Outgoing EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell stated on Thursday that EU member states must respect the decisions of the International Criminal Court (ICC), including the arrest warrants issued against Israeli Prime and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant.

In a speech during the second follow-up meeting of the Global Alliance for the Implementation of the Two-State Solution held in Brussels, Borrell said, "We cannot weaken the International Criminal Court. It is the only way to achieve global justice," emphasizing that "the Court is not a political body but a legal entity composed of respected individuals who are among the best in their profession." During the opening of the meeting, hosted by both the EU and Belgium, Borrell stressed that if Europeans do not fully and promptly support the ICC, it will not function effectively.

He also called for an end to the use of "anti-Semitism" when discussing the court's decisions.

He stated, "Stop hiding behind anti-Semitism. This has nothing to do with anti-Semitism. It is about seeking justice on the global stage." Borrell added, "We know how difficult the situation is because today, unfortunately, Israeli society is being colonized from within by extremism and violence," adding that settlers "are not only expanding territories, but also 'colonizing people's minds' with extremist ideas." He considered this to be "the most dangerous challenge facing Israeli society." On another note, Borrell stressed that "without a two-state solution, there will be no peace in the Middle East, and without peace in the Middle East, the entire region will be at risk." He emphasized that the meeting, which seeks to establish a Palestinian state, aims to create "a framework that allows everyone who wants to work towards this goal to contribute, whether financially, politically, or practically." Borrell called on all those "who have supported the two-state solution to continue working hard for it." He also stressed there is a "light of hope" with the announcement of a ceasefire in Lebanon, noting the bombing of civilians and the Lebanese army without reason during the ongoing war.

In this context, Borrell recalled his recent visit to Lebanon, during which he explained that while speaking with General Aoun, the head of the Lebanese Forces, "an Israeli tank bombed a position of the Lebanese army, killing several soldiers without reason," adding that the bombing was done "just like that, without arguments, without reasons, and without consequences." Borrell called for stronger support for the Lebanese Armed Forces stressing the need for significant resources to deploy in southern Lebanon.

The meeting was co-chaired by Josep Borrell and Hadja Lahbib, Belgium's Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Affairs, External Trade, and Federal Cultural Institutions, and included over 90 delegates representing interested countries and international organizations.

The meeting is part of the Global Alliance for the Implementation of the Two-State Solution, which was launched on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York last September.

The first follow-up meeting was held last month in Riyadh. (end) arn

