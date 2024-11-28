MEDAYS 2024: 16Th Medays International Forum November 27-30

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By Caribbean News Global

MOROCCO, North Africa – The 16th Edition International Forum from November 27 to 30, 2024 in TANGIER under the theme Sovereignties and Resiliences: Towards a New Global Balance is ongoing in Morocco's northern city, Tangier.

According to MEDAYS 2024:

“ MEDays 2024 will address the complexity of today's geopolitical landscape, marked by growing tensions and fragmentation of the international order. The multipolarity of the global system, characterized by the distribution of power among multiple state and non-state actors, challenges traditional hegemony and ushers in a new era of uncertainty and competition for influence and resources. The need for balance is crucial to maintaining peace and stability in a world where the interests and ambitions of different poles of power can come into conflict. Resilience, at both national and global levels, is required to cope with the shocks and crises that emerge from this complex configuration, enabling states to adapt and overcome challenges without compromising their sovereignty.

Sovereignty in the broadest sense of the term will be at the heart of discussions, as it is constantly called into question by fluctuating power dynamics and external interventions. The situation in the Sahel is a particular illustration of the challenges posed by this multipolarity.

The military regimes in power, resulting from coups d'état, bear witness to the struggle for sovereignty and stability in a region where armed conflict and insecurity threatens the daily lives of populations. The growing presence of mercenary groups such as the Wagner Group intensifies these tensions, highlighting the need for a more holistic approach to address sovereignty and security concerns in the region.

Recent geopolitical tensions, such as the conflicts in Ukraine, Sino-American friction over trade and technology issues, rivalries in the South China Sea and Western determination to permanently undermine Russia, and exacerbate the fragmentation of the world order. These crises raise questions about the ability of existing governance structures to promote peace and cooperation in an increasingly divided international environment.

In this context, MEDays 2024 aims to explore strategies enabling states to strengthen their resilience in the face of these interconnected challenges, while preserving their sovereignty and independence. The Forum thus aims to stimulate constructive dialogue on how to achieve a new global balance, where multipolarity is seen as an opportunity for more equitable, balanced, and inclusive collaboration between nations, rather than being perceived as a source of division.

Commitment to inclusive and sustainable development will be at the heart of the discussions, with a particular focus on the challenges and opportunities facing Africa and the countries of the ((Global South)). MEDays 2024 aims to be the ideal platform for addressing issues such as food security, energy transition, technological innovation and environmental crisis management, to promote innovative solutions tailored to regional realities.

Discussions will aim to identify strategies for navigating this changing geopolitical landscape, with an emphasis on the need to strengthen mechanisms for international cooperation and multilateral governance. To this end, the MEDays will seek to promote innovative diplomatic approaches capable of overcoming current impasses. In short, the MEDays aspires, once again in 2024, to be a crossroads where world leaders, experts, political and economic decision-makers can come together to shape a future where state sovereignty is safeguarded and global challenges are tackled collaboratively and constructively.

“The ((Southern Forum)) is positioned as a decisive space for reflection and action, aimed at contributing to the émergence of a more stable, balanced, and resilient ((polyworld)) in the face of the ((polycrisis)) that characterize our times. ”

