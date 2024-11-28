VILNIAUS BALDAI AB Annual Audited Information For The Year 2024

( MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Please find the attached VILNIAUS BALDAI AB audited consolidated and company's statements for the year 2024 ended 31 August 2024 with independent auditor's report. Enclosed: Independent Auditor's Report, Confirmation of Responsible Persons, Consolidated Management Report, Consolidated and Company's Financial Statements for the Year 2024 ended 31 August 2024.

