VILNIAUS BALDAI AB Annual Audited Information For The Year 2024
Date
11/28/2024 4:45:42 PM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Please find the attached VILNIAUS BALDAI AB audited consolidated and company's financial statements for the year 2024 ended 31 August 2024 with independent auditor's report.
Enclosed:
Independent Auditor's Report, Confirmation of Responsible Persons, Consolidated Management Report, Consolidated and Company's Financial Statements for the Year 2024 ended 31 August 2024.
Additional information:
Head of Finance
Egidijus Žvaliauskas
Phone No: +370 5 2525700
Attachments
abvilniausbaldai-2024-08-31-en
Auditor report 2024
MENAFN28112024004107003653ID1108937477
