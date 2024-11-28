عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

VILNIAUS BALDAI AB Annual Audited Information For The Year 2024


11/28/2024 4:45:42 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Please find the attached VILNIAUS BALDAI AB audited consolidated and company's financial statements for the year 2024 ended 31 August 2024 with independent auditor's report.
Enclosed:
Independent Auditor's Report, Confirmation of Responsible Persons, Consolidated Management Report, Consolidated and Company's Financial Statements for the Year 2024 ended 31 August 2024.


Additional information:
Head of Finance
Egidijus Žvaliauskas
Phone No: +370 5 2525700

Attachments

  • abvilniausbaldai-2024-08-31-en
  • Auditor report 2024

MENAFN28112024004107003653ID1108937477


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search