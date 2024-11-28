Jimmy Fallon's Bizarre Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Moment Goes Viral 'Sunglasses In The Rain?'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Jimmy Fallon made a memorable appearance during NBC's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade broadcast, joining hosts Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Al Roker. While Fallon's playful demeanor earned praise, his choices and accessories sparked some confusion among viewers. He sported a black wool jacket, tie, and white collared shirt, but it was his unusual pairing of black sunglasses with a see-through umbrella in the pouring rain that drew attention. Many fans were left wondering why he wore sunglasses despite the gloomy weather.

Many took to social to express their confusion, with one user writing,“Sunglasses in the rain is the most Jimmy Fallon that Jimmy can Fallon.”

Several viewers jokingly speculated that Fallon might have been hungover, with one comment reading,“Jimmy Fallon wearing sunglasses in the rain tells me everything about him being hungover this early.”

The sunglasses in the rain became a central topic of discussion, with some speculating Fallon might have been intoxicated or hungover.“Is Jimmy Fallon drunk? At 8:45 am?” one commenter wondered, while another wrote,“Drunk Jimmy Fallon rocking shades during a clouded rainstorm.” Others were convinced that Fallon was dealing with the aftermath of a wild night, with one user commenting,“Jimmy Fallon was clearly on a bender and woke up and proceeded to show up at the parade.”

One user said,“Jimmy Fallon wearing sunglasses in the rain is the big hangover energy America can relate to today.”

Others joked that Fallon's behavior seemed out of character, with some commenting on the apparent chaos of his segment.“Jimmy Fallon segment is an absolute disaster. Can't hear each other. And this audience interaction segment honestly feels like time filler,” one viewer tweeted.