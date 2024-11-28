(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, of Fujairah, attended the signing of a cooperation agreement between various Fujairah departments and the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) at his office in Emiri Diwan in Fujairah.

The accord was signed by His Excellency Salem Humaid AlMarri, Director General of MBRSC; H.E. Mohammed Saif Al Afkham, Director-General of Fujairah Municipality; H.E. Eng. Hassan Al Yamahi, Director General of Dibba Al Fujairah Municipality; H.E. Eng. Ali Qasim, Director General of the Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation; and Dr. Ahmed Almurshidi, General Director of Fujairah GIS Centre. It aims to foster collaboration towards advancing space technology projects in the Emirate of Fujairah and across the UAE.

During the signing event, H.H. Sheikh Mohammad bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi highlighted the importance of coordinated efforts among government entities to promote innovation and leadership in space and technology, referencing the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, which emphasise the need to launch innovative initiatives that bolster national projects and enhance the UAE's position in the fields of space and science.





Furthermore, the agreement is set to facilitate a range of services and activities, including the application of remote sensing technologies and artificial intelligence (AI) to support environmentally focused projects in Fujairah. It will also provide satellite imagery for monitoring infrastructure and tracking vital projects in the emirate, in addition to conducting research and scientific studies that promote environmental sustainability.

The goal of the agreement is to support initiatives that benefit various departments of Fujairah Government, including Fujairah Municipality, Fujairah Civil Defence, Dibba Al Fujairah Municipality, Fujairah GIS Centre, Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation, Fujairah Research Centre, Fujairah Science Club, and the Fujairah Free Zone Authority, along with the emirate's Finance Department, Human Resources Department, and Tourism & Antiquities Department.

MBRSC Director General H.E. Salem Humaid AlMarri, said:“We are grateful to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, for his gracious patronage and unwavering support for innovation and development, as well as his efforts to foster collaboration among government entities in the Emirate of Fujairah. Signing agreements with Fujairah Government entities is in line with the Mohammed Bin Rashed Space Centre's strategy to expand cooperation with local and international partners and provide them with space technology.”

“We believe that collaboration among different government bodies is crucial to realising the UAE's vision to develop innovative solutions that drive sustainability and technological advancement across all sectors,” H.E. AlMarri added.“We are confident that the agreements signed today will strengthen Fujairah's capacity for economic diversification and sustainable growth.”

For his part, H.E. Mohammed Saif Al Afkham, Director-General of Fujairah Municipality,noted that the strategic partnership with MBRSC will pave the way for new opportunities in space exploration and technology development, facilitate the exchange of knowledge and expertise, and elevate the level of innovation in the emirate.

The terms of the agreement call for data sharing among the parties involved, as well as for exploring opportunities for technical collaboration to better understand each other's needs, ultimately achieving the shared goals of the partnership.

The signing ceremony was attended by H.E. Dr. Ahmed Hamdan Al Zeyoudi, Director of the Office of H.H. the Crown Prince of Fujairah.