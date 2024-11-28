London Recognize As Best City In World

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Alimat Aliyeva
For the tenth year in a row, London has been ranked first in the
"Best Cities in the World" ranking published by Resonance
Consultancy. This annual assessment evaluates 100 cities with a
population of over one million people, based on 24 factors divided
into three main categories: living conditions, beauty, and
well-being, Azernews reports.
New York and Paris take second and third places, respectively.
Tokyo and Singapore, securing the fourth and fifth spots, are
recognized as the strongest cities in Asia, showcasing advanced
infrastructure and innovation. Rome and Madrid, following closely
behind, stand out for their harmonious blend of history and
modernity. Barcelona, Berlin, and Sydney complete the top ten.
The report notes: "London's strong spirit and unique global
appeal have solidified its place at the top of the annual rankings.
It is the only city that tops seven of the 28 subcategories, from
nightlife and museums to Instagram hashtags."
New York, ranked first for wealth, is highlighted for its
economic power and cultural resurgence. The report emphasizes that
the city is experiencing "a whirlwind of new shows, hotels,
cultural venues, and transformative projects, driven by record real
estate prices and an influx of both visitors and new
residents."
Paris is celebrated for its distinctive character, which
reflects its cultural allure, thriving ecosystem, and sustainable
economy. The report also points out, "When talking about Paris,
people often overlook the city's economic strength. It is home to
the world's third-largest number of Global Fortune 500 headquarters
and rapidly growing startups."
The ranking also reveals the leading cities by continent. London
leads in Europe, Tokyo and Singapore top Asia, New York and Los
Angeles dominate North America, Sydney is the leader in Oceania,
Dubai takes the top spot in the Middle East, Cape Town is the
leader in Africa, and São Paulo leads in South America.
