London Recognize As Best City In World

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

For the tenth year in a row, London has been ranked first in the "Best Cities in the World" ranking published by Resonance Consultancy. This annual assessment evaluates 100 cities with a population of over one million people, based on 24 factors divided into three main categories: living conditions, beauty, and well-being, Azernews reports.

New York and Paris take second and third places, respectively. Tokyo and Singapore, securing the fourth and fifth spots, are recognized as the strongest cities in Asia, showcasing advanced infrastructure and innovation. Rome and Madrid, following closely behind, stand out for their harmonious blend of history and modernity. Barcelona, Berlin, and Sydney complete the top ten.

The report notes: "London's strong spirit and unique global appeal have solidified its place at the top of the annual rankings. It is the only city that tops seven of the 28 subcategories, from nightlife and museums to Instagram hashtags."

New York, ranked first for wealth, is highlighted for its economic power and cultural resurgence. The report emphasizes that the city is experiencing "a whirlwind of new shows, hotels, cultural venues, and transformative projects, driven by record real estate prices and an influx of both visitors and new residents."

Paris is celebrated for its distinctive character, which reflects its cultural allure, thriving ecosystem, and sustainable economy. The report also points out, "When talking about Paris, people often overlook the city's economic strength. It is home to the world's third-largest number of Global Fortune 500 headquarters and rapidly growing startups."

The ranking also reveals the leading cities by continent. London leads in Europe, Tokyo and Singapore top Asia, New York and Los Angeles dominate North America, Sydney is the leader in Oceania, Dubai takes the top spot in the Middle East, Cape Town is the leader in Africa, and São Paulo leads in South America.