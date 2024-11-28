Cornitos Adds A Crunch To Innovation At MOBEXX 2024

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) November 27, 2024, New Delhi – Cornitos, India's leading snack brand, brought its signature crunch and creativity to the spotlight as the Official Snacking Partner at the highly anticipated MOBEXX 2024. Hosted by Adgully, this premier event celebrated its 8th edition, honoring excellence in mobile marketing and advertising with a gathering of leaders and trailblazers.



A key highlight of the day was the fireside chat featuring Manoj Singh, Head of Marketing at Cornitos. Addressing an engaged audience, Manoj shared insights during the session titled "Bizarre Marketing: How Bizarre is Too Bizarre?". Drawing from Cornitos' approach to campaigns, he emphasized how out-of-the-box ideas can create meaningful connections when executed with clarity and purpose. The discussion left attendees inspired, sparking conversations on the fine balance between creativity and strategy in modern marketing.



Beyond the panel, Cornitos created a buzz with its experiential presence at MOBEXX 2024. A vibrant product display showcased the brand's irresistible range, from nacho crisps topremium nuts. Attendees indulged in a live tasting experience, savoringCornitos' unique flavors that added a dash of fun to the event's dynamic energy. Exclusive Cornitos hampers, thoughtfully curated for the occasion, were gifted to panelists and VIPs, leaving a lasting impression of the brand's innovative spirit.



Commenting on the eventManoj Singh, Head of Marketing at Cornitos said, "Cornitos is proud to be part of this forward-thinking platform. As a brand, we thrive on bold ideas-both in our snacks and in our campaigns. Today's conversations underscored the importance of creativity in staying relevant and resonant in a rapidly evolving market."



With MOBEXX 2024 setting benchmarks for creativity in mobile marketing, Cornitos added its own flavor of excellence, reinforcing its position as a brand that seamlessly combines boldness, innovation, and delicious experiences.



About Cornitos



Cornitos is the largest brand in the Nacho Crisps category in India. Cornitos Brand Portfolio includes Nacho Crisps, Taco Shells, Chunky Salsa Dips, Cheese dips, Roasted Premium Nuts, Cashews, Peanuts Almonds, Roasted Salted Pumpkin Seeds, Sunflower seeds, Coated Green Peas and Pickles - Jalapeno Peppers & Gherkins. Cornitos has an extensive distribution network across Pan India. Complete Range of Products available in Retail, E-Retail and Modern Trade stores. Institutional sales across through Airlines, Horeca, Multiplexes and Cafes. Cornitos products are exported globally, to USA, Australia, China, Russia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Maldives, Hong Kong, Nepal, Srilanka, Pakistan and South East Asia.

