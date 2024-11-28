Occupation Repeatedly Violates Truce -- Army
Date
11/28/2024 3:03:17 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
BEIRUT, Nov 28 (KUNA) -- The Lebanese army said on Thursday that the Occupation forces have violated the cease-fire several times.
The army said on X the Israeli occupation forces, on Wednesday and today, violated the truce on land and via the air, adding that the military is following up on these violations with the concerned authorities in Lebanon.
The government forces started on Wednesday deploying south of the Litani river in coordination with the UN peacekeeping force (the UNIFIL).
The army is expanding its presence in the south in line with a truce agreement, mediated by the US and France, amid return of some civilians to their hometowns that were not heavily damaged in the latest war with the occupation. (end)
fo
MENAFN28112024000071011013ID1108936975
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.