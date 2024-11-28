Occupation Repeatedly Violates Truce -- Army

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Nov 28 (KUNA) -- The Lebanese said on Thursday that the forces have violated the cease-fire several times.

The army said on X the Israeli occupation forces, on Wednesday and today, violated the truce on land and via the air, adding that the military is following up on these violations with the concerned authorities in Lebanon.

The forces started on Wednesday deploying south of the Litani river in coordination with the UN peacekeeping force (the UNIFIL).

The army is expanding its presence in the south in line with a truce agreement, mediated by the US and France, amid return of some civilians to their hometowns that were not heavily damaged in the latest war with the occupation. (end)

