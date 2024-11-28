Social Media Forum Highlights Jordan's Balanced Media Approach

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Global Social Forum on Thursday commenced in under the theme“The Future of Media in a Digital-First World”.

Delivering the keynote address at the opening session, moderated by journalist Hazem Rahahleh, of Communications and Official Government Spokesperson Mohammed Momani discussed the ongoing transformation from traditional to digital media.

Momani stressed the growing need for interactive and responsive content, particularly on social media platforms, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

He also highlighted significant challenges in the digital media landscape, including the proliferation of misinformation, fake news, and hate speech, noting that some online campaigns are deliberately orchestrated to destabilise societies.

To address these issues, Momani called for stronger digital safeguards to protect public discourse.

He also urged on influencers and social media personalities to uphold professionalism by delivering accurate, fact-based information responsibly and objectively.

“Ethical standards in digital media are crucial to shielding society from divisive and harmful content,” Momani said, emphasising the importance of equipping young entrepreneurs with the tools to leverage technological advancements effectively.

Momani commended Jordan's balanced media approach, which fosters both freedom and responsibility, highlighting the Kingdom's pioneering efforts in media and information literacy.

He also urged Arab countries to draw inspiration from Jordan's initiatives, recognised by the Arab League as a model for the region.

Executive Director of the Forum Ayman Rasheed described the event as a vital platform for media professionals and social media influencers to explore emerging trends, tackle challenges, and share innovative solutions.

He also commended Jordan's role as a media leader in a region grappling with significant political and social challenges, underscoring the Kingdom's position as a stable hub in the region.

The forum opened with a video titled“A Journey Where the Most Precious Asset is the Individual Citizen,” which showcased Jordan's leadership under His Majesty King Abdullah in promoting public opinion, facilitating humanitarian aid, and supporting the Palestinian cause.

Over 350 participants from various media sectors attended the event, including representatives from television stations, news agencies, digital platforms, as well as journalists, content creators, and public relations professionals.

Discussions centered on critical topics in digital media, such as innovation, the role of artificial intelligence in communication, content creation, and storytelling.