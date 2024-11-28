23% Of The Child Population In Panama Lives Without Safe Water Management

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Lack of water, sanitation, electricity and garbage collection affects children in the country, according to the report 'Situation of Boys, Girls and Adolescents in Panama.' 23% of the child population in Panama lives without access to safe water management. This includes 281,927 children and adolescents out of a total of 1,232,585, according to the report which uses data from the XII Population and Census 2023. Goal 6 of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG),“Clean water and sanitation”, recognizes access to drinking water and sanitation as a fundamental human right, derived from the right to an adequate standard of living established in the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights.

