CYBERTEQ Unveils MUNIT 3.0 At Black Hat MEA 2024, Riyadh, KSA

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, November 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- CYBERTEQ announces the launch of MUNIT 3.0 with new features and advanced capabilities during its participation at Black Hat 2024, RECC, Malham, Saudi Arabia.

“This new release underlines our commitment to continuously developing and innovating MUNIT, our flagship security product while ensuring we keep creating value for our clients across diverse business sectors.” said Ammar Adhami, CEO of Cyberteq.

He added 'Our decision to launch MUNIT 3.0 at Black Hat MEA 2024 in Saudi Arabia aligns with our strategy to establish Cyberteq's regional office in Riyadh and support the Kingdom's vision, and growing demand for advanced cybersecurity solutions”.

About Cyberteq

Cyberteq is an innovative cybersecurity company headquartered in Singapore, with regional offices in Egypt, Ghana, Rwanda, the UAE, and Poland, serving clients across more than 50 countries worldwide.

About MUNIT

MUNIT is an advanced Cybersecurity Management Suite designed to provide organizations of all sizes and maturity levels with full fledge capabilities related to vulnerabilities management, incident and threat detection, brand protection, compliance and governance. MUNIT is deployed in different sectors: BFSI, Telecom, Manufacturing, Education, Healthcare, FMCG, Energy, Oil & Gaz and others.

mUnit 3.0

