Looking Forward To Exciting Games Ahead: PM Modi Hails 'Good Friend' Anthony Albanese For Hosting Team India

New Delhi, Nov 28 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hailed his Australian counterpart and 'good friend' Anthony Albanese for hosting the Indian and PM's XI teams at the Parliament House in Canberra ahead of the tour game. PM Modi also backed the Men in Blue for the ongoing series in Australia and said '1.4 billion Indians are strongly rooting' for them.

India have won the opening Test of the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Perth to take an early 1-0 lead in the series. Rohit Sharma-led side is set to play a two-day pink ball tour match against PM's XI at Manuka Oval, commencing on Saturday.

Replying to the Australian Prime Minister's post, PM Modi wrote, "Glad to see my good friend Prime Minister @AlboMP with the Indian and PM's XI teams. Team India is off to a great start in the series and 1.4 billion Indians are strongly rooting for the Men in Blue. I look forward to exciting games ahead."

Earlier in the day, Australian PM posted on X, "Big challenge ahead for the PM's XI at Manuka Oval this week against an amazing Indian side. But as I said to PM @narendramodi, I'm backing the Aussies to get the job done."

The Indian team landed in Canberra from Perth on Thursday morning ahead of the tour match in the Australian capital.

India registered a monumental 295-run victory over Australia in the first Test in Perth. In the absence of the regular captain Rohit due to paternity leave, Jasprit Bumrah-led India dismissed Australia for 238 in the final session of day four while chasing a 534 target. India's victory over the reigning champions Australia is their biggest away-from-home victory margin in terms of runs, surpassing their 222-run victory in Melbourne in 1977.

The second Test, a pink ball match, between India and Australia is scheduled to be played in Adelaide from December 6.