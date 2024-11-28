Luxury Welsh Beverage Brand Ty Nant Acquires Fonthill And Decantae From Primo Water

(MENAFN- Pressat) Bethania, Wales –Ty Nant a symbol of Welsh luxury and premium hydration, has continued its meteoric rise in the global beverage with the strategic of Fonthill Water and Decantae Mineral Water from the U.S.-based Primo Water Corporation. Primo Water, a giant in North America's beverage with a multi-billion dollar market cap and an EBITDA of $500 million in 2023, underscores the scale and significance of these acquisitions for Ty Nant, aiming to elevate its status as one of the UK's leading premium water brands. This follows closely on the heels of acquiring the premium Welsh water and mixer brand, Llanllyr Source in late 2023.

In a market increasingly driven by consumer demand for quality and sustainability, Ty Nant has not only excelled but has also been recognised as the UK's fastest-growing bottled water company in the Alantra Fast 50 this year, and ranked as the overall 4th fastest growing food and beverage company in the UK. This recognition is particularly impressive given that Ty Nant is already profitable, securing the highest average price per litre among all British mineral and spring water brands, thus marrying exceptional growth with a sustainable and profitable business model.

Decantae Spring Water, known for its pristine quality sourced from the foothills of Snowdonia, has been a leader in the premium bottled water sector in the UK and Europe. The acquisition of Decantae brings new packaging innovations to Ty Nant's lineup, including cuplets for travel retail and healthcare, complementing its existing glass and PET bottles. This expansion broadens Ty Nant's market appeal and accessibility.

Fonthill Spring Water, with its origins in the historic Fonthill Bishop Estate in Wiltshire owned by Lord Margadale , is celebrated for its naturally filtered, high-quality spring water. This acquisition not only broadens Ty Nant's geographical footprint but also enhances its product range with another iconic British water source and introduces Ty Nant to the water cooler market, targeting commercial, educational, and healthcare sectors with its 15L bottles. This strategic move diversifies the company's offerings while capitalising on a market segment where reliability and quality are non-negotiable.

Raminder Sidhu, Chairman of Ty Nant, highlighted the synergy in these acquisitions, stating, "Our commitment to sustainability, innovation, and exceptional customer service aligns perfectly with the ethos of Decantae and Fonthill. These acquisitions are pivotal in our vision to grow our diversified super-premium adult beverage group, where each product carries a deep sense of provenance, alongside our commitment to premium and sustainable offerings."

Looking ahead, Sidhu outlined ambitious plans for 2025, "We are poised for an exciting year continuing the tremendous growth we have experienced for the last 4 years. We will continue to innovate across our portfolio. We're introducing aluminium bottles and cans as an eco-friendly alternative to traditional packaging and refreshing the 'contemporary classical' look for Llanllyr Source. Moreover, we're set to launch new flavours from our award-winning Kings Hill small-batch gin distillery in the Pentland Hills, Edinburgh and we are expanding into 10 new export markets.

