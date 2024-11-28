Lebanese Parliament Speaker Sets Jan 9 To Elect President

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Nov 28 (KUNA) -- Parliament speaker Nabih Berri declared on Thursday that the parliamentary session to elect a new president would be held on January 9th, according to the official National News Agency

Berri, addressing parliamentary session today, said he set a month period for the parties to reach "a consensus," pledging that it would be fruitful, and attended by the ambassadors to the country.

The presidency seat has been vacant since the end of October 2022. The parliament, until the middle of the past year, held up to 12 sessions in futile bids to elect a new head of state. (end)

