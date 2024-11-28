Ukraine declares nationwide air raid alert over missile threat

(MENAFN) Ukraine declared a nationwide air raid alert on Thursday as its military reported inbound missiles targeting multiple regions, including Kharkiv and Odesa. The Ukrainian air force issued warnings on Telegram, urging residents in Kharkiv to seek shelter immediately. Reports indicated that missiles were detected heading toward at least ten regions, heightening concerns over another large-scale attack.



This missile threat comes a day after US President-elect Donald announced retired General Keith Kellogg as his special envoy for Ukraine. Kellogg, a close Trump ally, is tasked with mediating an end to the ongoing conflict, which has persisted for over two and a half years following Russia's invasion. Trump has consistently promised a swift resolution to the war, claiming he could broker a ceasefire between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin.



Critics of Trump’s approach argue that his administration might use US military aid as leverage to pressure Ukraine into unfavorable terms. This could include conceding occupied territories to Russia or agreeing to forgo NATO membership, outcomes that Kyiv has strongly opposed. Nonetheless, Trump has emphasized Kellogg's qualifications, citing his military and national security expertise as key assets for navigating the conflict.



Kellogg, an 80-year-old national security veteran and frequent media commentator, has previously advocated for using military aid as a tool to promote peace talks. His appointment signals a shift in US strategy toward prioritizing negotiations, though the terms and potential impact of such discussions remain contentious.

MENAFN28112024000045015839ID1108936064