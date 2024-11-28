(MENAFN) British Ambassador to Moscow, Nigel Casey, stormed out of the Russian Foreign on Tuesday after being reprimanded over espionage activities involving one of his staff members. Edward Prior Wilks, a second secretary at the British Embassy, was declared persona non grata by Russia's Security Service (FSB), which accused him of making false statements on his visa application and engaging in "intelligence and sabotage activities."



As Casey left the ministry, he encountered a crowd of reporters, including RT’s Chay Bowes, who questioned him about the espionage scandal. Casey dismissed the journalist with a curt “Buzz off!” before rushing to his embassy car.



The confrontation followed the UK’s decision to cut a £300 winter fuel subsidy for pensioners while continuing its strong support for Ukraine. In response to the incident, the Russian Foreign Ministry warned that all future paperwork from British diplomats would face heightened scrutiny and threatened immediate retaliation if the UK escalated the situation.

