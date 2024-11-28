Russians Attack Naftogaz Group Facilities

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Naftogaz Group facilities were among the targets of a large-scale Russian attack on the morning of November 28. However, the attack will not affect the provision of services to customers.

The company's press service announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“This morning, the enemy launched another attack on the facilities of Naftogaz Group. Fortunately, no one was injured. The attack will not affect the provision of services to Ukrainian consumers and clients of the Group,” the statement says.

It is noted that Naftogaz employees and involved services are eliminating the consequences of the strikes.

As reported, a large-scale combined attack on the Ukrainian power grid has resulted in damage to energy facilities in several regions across the country.

As of 10:30 on Thursday, November 28, the Air Defense Forces shot down 76 cruise missiles and three guided missiles, as well as 35 drones that Russian forces had used to attack Ukraine since the evening.

