UNRWA issues critical warning

(MENAFN) The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) issued a critical warning yesterday, stating that hunger in the Gaza Strip has reached life-threatening levels. The agency reported that people have been forced to scavenge through garbage for food, a dire situation that has persisted for weeks.



With winter fast approaching, the agency underscored that conditions are rapidly deteriorating, and survival is impossible without immediate humanitarian aid. UNRWA's statement ended with a call for an immediate ceasefire.



The agency included photos showing large amounts of waste on Gaza’s streets, but did not provide further details. This comes amid Israel's ongoing military operations in Gaza, which since October 2023 have resulted in around 149,000 Palestinian casualties, many of them women and children, with thousands more missing. The region has also faced massive destruction and widespread famine, making this one of the world’s worst humanitarian disasters.



Palestinians in Gaza are enduring a deliberate starvation strategy, with Israel blocking the delivery of essential humanitarian aid, according to numerous international organizations. Despite global calls for Israel to allow aid into Gaza, the situation remains dire.



Famine is particularly devastating in northern Gaza, where continued violence and a prolonged siege have left thousands of displaced people without shelter or access to basic necessities. As winter arrives for the second year in a row, the conditions for nearly two million displaced people are worsening, with hunger, thirst, and death looming. The ongoing violence, destruction, and ethnic cleansing policies continue to exacerbate the already catastrophic humanitarian crisis.

