(MENAFN) Hamas has reaffirmed its readiness to agree to a ceasefire in Gaza, similar to the one reached between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon. However, security and evaluations within Israel suggest that Prime will delay any ceasefire until U.S. President-elect Donald takes office in two months.



Hamas has informed mediators that it is open to negotiations for a ceasefire and prisoner exchanges but accuses Israel of impeding efforts to end its ongoing assault on Gaza. The group emphasized its focus on halting violence against Palestinians, with conditions including a ceasefire, the withdrawal of Israeli forces, the return of displaced Palestinians, and the completion of a comprehensive prisoner exchange.



Hamas has consistently rejected any ceasefire terms that would allow Israel to resume hostilities after an agreement is in place. The group has called on Arab, Islamic, and international powers to exert pressure on the U.S. and Israel to stop their military actions in Gaza and to end the ongoing war.



Hamas and the Palestinian resistance emphasize the necessity for a permanent ceasefire, a full withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, international guarantees, the return of displaced persons, and reconstruction efforts, alongside a serious prisoner exchange deal.



An Egyptian security delegation recently visited Israel to discuss the potential for a ceasefire. Hamas also praised Hezbollah’s role in supporting the Palestinian cause, highlighting the sacrifices of its leadership, particularly the martyrdom of Hezbollah's Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah.

