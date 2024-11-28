Telangana CM Registers Details Under Caste Survey

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Nov 28 (IANS) Telangana Chief A. Revanth Reddy on Thursday registered the details under the ongoing social, economic, education, employment, and caste survey in the state.

The officials recorded the details as per the questionnaire at his residence in Jubilee Hills.

Hyderabad Collector Anudeep Durishetty, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner K. Ilambarithi, Chief Minister's Special Secretary Ajith Reddy, and others were present.

The Chief Minister enquired from the officials about the progress of the survey and also about the response from the public.

Revanth Reddy instructed the officials to conduct a special drive for VVIPs, IAS, IPS, MPs, MLAs and other public representatives in Hyderabad limits to register their details.

The CM also asked the officials to issue instructions to ensure that government employees register their details in the survey.

He asked officials to take the necessary steps to complete the caste survey as soon as possible.

Chief Minister Reddy on Tuesday announced that 92 per cent of the state's caste survey has been completed and reaffirmed the Congress party's commitment to advancing social justice.

A comprehensive door-to-door socio, educational, economic, employment, political, and caste survey began across Telangana on November 6.

The survey is being conducted under the aegis of the Planning Department to plan and implement various socioeconomic, educational, employment and political opportunities for the amelioration of Backward Classes, Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe citizens and other weaker sections of the state.

The government has assured the citizens that the data gathered by enumerators will be kept confidential.

Nearly 95,000 enumerators and 10,000 supervisors are carrying out the survey. Primary school teachers and employees of other government departments have been appointed as enumerators for the survey.

The Department has created 87,092 enumeration blocks with 150 to 175 families in each block. One enumerator has been allotted for each block and for every 10 enumerators there is one supervisor.

The state has a total of 1,17,44,954 families. There are 28,32,490 families and 19,328 blocks in GHMC limits.