COMPETITORS ARRIVE AHEAD OF DUBAI INTERNATIONAL BAJA

Dubai, UAE, 27th November 2024: The international off-road rallying season comes to a conclusion at the Dubai International Baja this week (November 28-December 1) as the world's top crews get set to face off on the challenging dunes of Dubai and the rugged mountain terrain at Hatta.



Registration closed with a record entry of top-ranked drivers and riders in all categories entered for the eighth edition of one the Middle East’s most important annual world-class sports events.



The popular festival of two- and four-wheel motorsport quickly captured the imagination of fans across the world upon its recreation as a Baja rally in 2016 and this year’s event features the added thrill of a final round decider to see who will succeed Nasser Al Attiyah as the FIA Baja World Cup Champion.



After second place in Jordan two weeks ago, Portugal’s Joao Ferreira heads to Dubai with a nine-point lead over previous series leader Fernando Alvarez (Argentina) in the race to become the FIA World Cup Champion of 2024.



Titles are still up for grabs in numerous categories and Emirati driver Khalid Aljalfa is now level on points in the Challenger class with Spain’s Edoardo Pons. Both are also tied for third overall and after Aljalfa’s come-from-behind overall victory at the penultimate round in Jordan, hopes are high for an overall win for the UAE on home ground next Sunday.



Among the record entry of competitors across the classes from the international to the national is one intriguing combination in the list of National Event competitors.



One of the most inspiring racers in the world of off road motorsport, Austria’s Heinz Kinigadner, is teaming up with another former motocross rider, Dakar legend Sam Sunderland for a first foray together in the Dubai International Baja aboard a CanAm Side by Side machine this weekend.



Kinigadner, a motocross rider who became the driving force behind the world famous Wings for Life Foundation in association with Red Bull after a racing accident in 2003 left him with limited mobility and, has competed in buggies for many years.



Hannes along World Rally Raid Champion and two-time Dakar winner Sunderland, the latter having recently retired from two-wheeled competition, are joining forces and celebrating two first times. It will be Sam’s first event calling the pacenotes in a car, as it will be Kinigadner’s first Dubai International Baja.



Once again the event has garnered vital support from the Dubai Government and its entities which helps Emirates Motorsport Organization (EMSO) to deliver one of the most eagerly anticipated international motorsports events of the year in the UAE.



The coordinated support of the various municipal authorities including the National Guard, Dubai Police and Dubai Customs among many other important stakeholders goes a long way to ensuring the smooth running of a unique international sports event with a moving arena of competition in areas with significant logistical challenges. Their support is key.



H.E. Saeed Hareb the Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council, said: “It is with pride that we support the 45th edition of an event which has helped keep the UAE and Dubai at the forefront of Middle Eastern and world motorsports.



“The strength of Dubai International Baja can be directly attributed to the enthusiastic cooperation of so many groups which come together to support this important international sports event for the good of Dubai.



“The organizers can truly understand and appreciate the benefit for competitors and officials of the support received from all the stakeholders and we look forward to a weekend of top-class motorsports competition.”



Mohammad Khamis Al Muhairi, Vice President of the EMSO and of the UAE Sports Executive Committee, commented: “The continuing long-time support of the Government of Dubai and its entities makes it possible for us to deliver top-class rallying of world renown.



“We are proud to be able to present the region in all its glory. The epic scenery, the challenging topography and the technological expertise of Dubai all combine to present a wonderful sporting event showcasing the best of UAE and Dubai to a local, regional and international audience.”



In what is the fourth year of this key collaboration, ENOC Group, a Dubai Government oil and gas giant with presence in 60 different markets globally, will provide the event participants, organiser vehicles and search and rescue helicopters with different types of high-performance fuel and will supply fuel to remote refuelling stops deep into the desert.



Now in its eighth edition under the Baja format, the event draws top competitors from around the globe to tackle the challenging dunes of Dubai.



Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and organized by the Emirates Motorsport Organization (EMSO) in collaboration with the Dubai Sports Council, the Baja is supported by Official Automotive Partner Al-Futtaim Toyota, Energy Partner ENOC, and the strategic collaboration of the Dubai Government and its entities, including the Dubai Police, RTA and Dubai Municipality.



The desert classic event kicks off with a prologue stage in Hatta Suhaila Area, in Dubai at 14:00 on Friday (November 29), followed by the Ceremonial Start Selection Ceremony and the Ceremonial Start at Dubai Festival Bay from 19:00 on Friday evening offering spectators a chance to see all of the competitors in action ahead of Saturday and Sunday’s cross-country legs in Al Qudra Desert.



The event is entirely free to attend, but going to the desert may be challenging. Therefore the best opportunity to see these world class crews and their extraordinary machines is to come to see the Ceremonial Start in Festival City, the official event HQ throughout the weekend.



There will be high-profile VIPs flagging off the race cars, bikes, quads and buggies. This is a spectacular opportunity for motorsports lovers to see these wonderful mechanical beasts set against the amazing backdrop of Dubai’s skyline.



Important: The Start Ceremony starts at 19:00hrs and it is recommended for fans to be onsite in time to see parade from Dubai Police and grab a good spot to watch the event.







