KABUL (Pajhwok): China has released three American nationals in a prisoner swap with the Biden administration, says the US National Security Council (NSC).

Mark Swidan, Kai Li, and John Leung are on their way back to the US.

A spokesperson for the National Security Council said in a statement on Wednesday:“Soon they will return and be reunited with their families for the first time in many years.”

Months in the making, the exchange included the release of at least one Chinese in US custody, according to the BBC.

At a meeting in Peru this month, President Joe Biden took up the issue of the Americans detained in China with President Xi Jinping

In a statement, ,” the NSC spokesperson said:“Thanks to this administration's efforts and diplomacy, all of the wrongfully detained Americans in China are home.”

Under the deal, perceived as an achievement for the outgoing US administration, Washington released a Chinese national convicted on espionage charges.

