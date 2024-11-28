Palestine aims to strengthen trade ties with Türkiye amid persistent challenges

(MENAFN) Palestine aims to strengthen its trade relations with neighboring countries, with a particular emphasis on Türkiye, which is considered Palestine's first and most important trade partner, according to the Palestinian ambassador, Faed Mustafa. Speaking at the World Halal Summit in Istanbul, Mustafa highlighted the growing and improving relationship between Türkiye and Palestine, calling the summit an invaluable platform for fostering commercial cooperation between the two nations.



The four-day summit, co-hosted by Anadolu as the global communication partner, focuses on halal-related topics and aims to raise global awareness about halal trade and its potential for enhancing international partnerships. Mustafa underscored the importance of this event in furthering economic collaboration, especially between Palestine and Türkiye, amidst ongoing regional challenges.



Mustafa also addressed the severe difficulties faced by Palestine, pointing out the immense pain and hardship endured by the Palestinian people due to the prolonged conflict and current circumstances. He emphasized the humanitarian crisis in Palestine and called for global solidarity, stressing that the Israeli occupation continues to exacerbate the suffering of the Palestinian people. In his speech, he highlighted that supporting Palestine and standing in solidarity with its people has become a moral obligation for all free individuals around the world.



Expressing his deep gratitude to those who have consistently supported Palestine, Mustafa affirmed that international solidarity serves as a reminder to the world that Palestine is not alone in its struggle. He praised those who have stood with the Palestinian people in their resistance, ensuring that their fight for dignity, freedom, and sovereignty continues to gain global recognition and support.

