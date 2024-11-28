Brazil Unveils R$70 Billion Fiscal Plan Amid Economic Challenges

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's Finance Fernando Haddad unveiled a fiscal package aimed at saving R$70 billion ($12 billion) over two years. The announcement came on Wednesday evening, November 27, 2024. Haddad's plan seeks to address the country's economic challenges while appeasing various factions.



The package includes several key measures. Military personnel will face a minimum age for retirement and limits on pension transfers. The salary bonus will be restricted to those earning up to R$2,640. This amount will be adjusted for inflation until it reaches 1.5 times the minimum wage.



Parliamentary amendments will see growth below fiscal rule limits. Haddad assured that the minimum wage would continue to rise above inflation. However, he emphasized that this increase would be sustainable and within the new fiscal framework.



A significant announcement was the income tax exemption for those earning up to R$5,000 monthly. This move aims to benefit a substantial portion of Brazil's middle class. To offset this, higher earners will face increased taxation. Specifically, those with monthly incomes above R$50,000 will pay more.







The stock market reacted negatively to these announcements. The Bovespa index fell by 1.7%, while the dollar rose to R$5.91. This market response highlights investor concerns about the fiscal impact of the proposed measures.



Haddad's announcement followed intense behind-the-scenes negotiations. President Lula da Silva reportedly pushed for including the income tax exemption in the package. This decision faced opposition from some economic advisors who feared it might overshadow the spending cuts.

The Finance Minister stressed that the income tax changes would not increase government spending. He claimed the new measure would be fiscally neutral. This assertion aims to allay fears about the potential budgetary impact of the tax exemption.



The package also addresses other areas of government spending. Changes to the rules for granting the Continuous Cash Benefit (BPC) are planned. The government intends to improve control mechanisms to prevent fraud and ensure aid reaches those most in need.



Haddad's plan faces challenges ahead. It must navigate the complex political landscape of Brazil's Congress. The success of these measures will depend on their ability to balance fiscal responsibility with social needs.



The announcement reflects Brazil's ongoing struggle to maintain economic stability. It highlights the delicate balance between stimulating growth and controlling public finances. The coming months will reveal whether this package can achieve its ambitious goals.







