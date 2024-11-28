The Mandrake's White Winter Garden Heralds Start Of The London Festive Season

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Dubai UAE, 27 November, 2024 – There is nothing quite like London during the festive season, and with winter in the northern hemisphere firmly on the doorstep, The Mandrake in London is showcasing its unique seasonal flair with décor that evokes a sense of drama and enchantment leading up to the end of the year. With its blend of luxury, culture, art, and serenity, The Mandrake is more than just a place to rest your head-it's an invitation to explore a different side of London.











This November, The Mandrake reopened its beloved Jurema Terrace with an enchanting transformation into the Jurema Winter Garden, a breathtaking winter wonderland in the heart of Fitzrovia. Guests are invited to immerse themselves in the beauty of a white Christmas-inspired dreamscape, where frosted branches, delicate winter florals and softly lit fairy lights create an intimate, romantic ambiance.





Designed as a cozy escape from the bustling city, the Jurema Winter Garden features a one-of-a-kind glass structure that shields guests from the winter chill while offering stunning, uninterrupted views of Jurema's iconic hanging garden. Faux-fur blankets, candlelit tables and cozy seating add warmth and comfort to this exquisite winter retreat, creating an inviting setting for romantic evenings, friendly gatherings, or serene moments of holiday relaxation.

Guests can indulge in a new seasonal food menu, featuring dishes like Smoked Ricotta Ravioli with Pumpkin & Truffle, Grilled Halibut with Butter Beans, Chorizo & Cabbage, and Tres Leches Cake with White Chocolate & Clementine and a decadent Smoked Dark Chocolate Mousse with Mango & Chilli - perfectly complementing the festive season.

To accompany these dishes, the Jurema Winter Garden introduces an exciting range of winter cocktails, including mulled wine, hot toddies and artfully crafted creations from the talented

Waeska mixologists. Each cocktail is designed to reflect the cozy, warming spirit of the season, offering guests the perfect sip for a winter escape.

In a change for the season The Mandrake and YOPO will remain open over Christmas period from the 24th to the 26th of December, offering a special holiday dining experience for each day. Throughout December, enjoy our limited-edition Christmas beverages and signature Christmas dessert, available exclusively in December - including during your Christmas celebrations at YOPO.



Christmas Eve (24th December): An elegant festive dinner featuring our À la Carte menu, paired with December's special Christmas cocktails and dessert.

Christmas Day (25th December): Enjoy a festive three-course set menu, priced at £70 and including a glass of Teremana cocktail, available all day. After 6 pm, À la Carte options are also available alongside our Christmas specials and festive cocktails. Boxing Day (26th December): A relaxed yet festive À la Carte menu for both lunch and dinner, including our seasonal Christmas dessert and cocktails.

THe schedule is as follows:

