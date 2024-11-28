Jonita Gandhi Reimagines ‘Noorie' With A Fresh Twist

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 28 (IANS) Playback Jonita Gandhi, who is known for songs like 'Gilehriyaan', 'What Jhumka', 'Dil Ka Telephone', released her rendition of 'Noorie' on Thursday.

The original song was crooned by Lata Mangeshkar and Nitin Mukesh, and narrates the story of Noorie and Yusuf, two dreamers striving to build a life together against heartbreaking odds.

In Jonita's contemporary take, 'Noorie (Two Sides)', the classic returns with a fresh twist. Her performance is aided by vibrant production, modern beats, and newly written lyrics, deepens the emotional core of the story.

Talking about her rendition, Jonita said,“'Noorie' is a song that has always been close to my heart. I feel deeply honored to reimagine 'Noorie', offering a fresh perspective on its timeless lyrics while staying true to its essence. With 'Noorie' (Two Sides), I wanted to explore the themes of estrangement and the lingering hopelessness that comes with it, emotions that are universally relatable”.

“Revisiting such an iconic piece of music and infusing it with my own voice has been an incredible journey. I hope audiences resonate with this interpretation as much as I do”, he added.

Jonita's 'Noorie' is a heartfelt tribute to a classic masterpiece, and blends nostalgia with modernity.

Meanwhile, Jonita is also all set to open for the much-awaited performance by global pop icon Dua Lipa in Mumbai on November 30, where she will be seen performing 'Noorie' for the first time ever.

Jonita Gandhi, who hails from Canadian singer known for her work in the Indian film and music industries.

She has sung songs across Indian languages like Hindi, Tamil, Telugu along with Punjabi, Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali. Some of her most acclaimed songs include 'The Breakup Song', ' Mental Manadhil'. She made her singing debut with 'Chennai Express'.