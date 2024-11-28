Gulf Theatre Festival For Persons With Disabilities Opens

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The 7th Gulf Theatre Festival for Persons with Disabilities opened yesterday at Katara Opera House with the participation of a large number of artists from member countries.



The week-long festival from November 27 to December 3 is being hosted by the of Social Development and Family (MSDF) in coordination with Executive Bureau of Council of Ministers of Labour and Council of Ministers of Social Affairs in GCC countries.



It aims to integrate people with disabilities into Gulf societies and raise the level of awareness of Gulf society about the talents and capabilities of people with disabilities.



The festival will witness the presentation of six theatrical performances produced by teams representing GCC countries, in addition to activities and training workshops dedicated to the participating delegations.



Addressing the opening ceremony, Minister of Social Development and Family HE Buthaina bint Ali Al Jabr Al Nuaim said the festival is one of the means of discovering and developing the talents and capabilities of people with disabilities, empowering them and consolidating their partnership in developing and advancing society.



She said that it also indicates the enhancement of the integration of people with disabilities into Gulf societies, and the increase in their participation in cultural events, in addition to raising the level of awareness of their talents and abilities, and enhancing their self-confidence in the theatrical field.



The Minister said that the festival is an opportunity for them to present their issues in their way within the framework of artistic work, integrate them into society, and demonstrate their abilities to give and produce as they possess enormous creative energies and constitute an important segment of society.



“We are pleased to host the Gulf Theatre Festival for People with Disabilities for the second time in Qatar,” said Al Nuaim.



Director-General of Executive Bureau of the Council of Ministers of Labour and Ministers of Social Affairs in GCC HE Mohammed bin Hassan Al Obaidli said that the festival is considered one of the most important joint Gulf social events, as it is the only one of its kind on the Arab and regional levels.



He said that it is one of the evidences of the Gulf countries' commitment and initiative to provide continuous support to empower people with disabilities.



Al Obaidli said that the festival witnesses the launch of the Creativity and Excellence Award for People with Disabilities in the GCC countries.

“GCC countries pay special attention to persons with disabilities and their issues, and have made all efforts to ensure the promotion of their rights. They work continuously on many activities and programmes related to disability, leading to the formulation, review and development of supportive policies and legislation,” he added.



He said that Executive Bureau is proud to be part of this distinguished Gulf artistic event, which highlights the exceptional capabilities of people with disabilities in the GCC countries, in the belief that art is a universal language that transcends all borders and gives everyone the opportunity to be part of this world full of creativity and inspiration.



The festival is held every two years.