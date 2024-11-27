Jordan Welcomes Ceasefire Deal Between Lebanon, Israel

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Jordan on Wednesday welcomed the announcement of a ceasefire in Lebanon, brokered through American-French mediation.

The Foreign described the development as a significant step that must be followed by intensified international efforts to stop the aggression on Gaza and end ongoing Israeli violations in the occupied West Bank, according to a ministry statement.

Ministry spokesperson Sufian Qudah reiterated Jordan's steadfast support for Lebanon's security, stability, and sovereignty, as well as the safety of its citizens.

He also stressed the importance of fully implementing UN Security Council Resolution 1701 and bolstering Lebanese national institutions.

Qudah also underlined the importance rebuilding war-damaged areas in Lebanon and providing essential economic aid to support its recovery.

He also stressed the urgent need to end the Israeli aggression as a critical measure to de-escalate tensions, warning that continued violence threatens international peace and security.

He also called for sustained and sufficient humanitarian aid delivery across Gaza to alleviate the worsening crisis and meet the population's needs.