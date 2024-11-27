Mofa Spokesperson Attends Mediterranean Dialogues Session

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Adviser to the of Foreign Affairs and Spokesperson for the of Foreign Affairs HE Dr Majed bin Mohammed al-Ansari participated Wednesday in a discussion session within the 10th MED Mediterranean Dialogues Conference.



During his intervention in a session entitled, Reshaping global governance: starting with the Middle East and North Africa, Dr al-Ansari highlighted Qatar's welcome of the ceasefire deal in Lebanon and its hopes that it will lead to a similar agreement to stop the ongoing war on the Gaza Strip and the Israeli on the occupied West Bank.



He added that the agreement is a success for international co-operation and gives hope for restoring confidence in the global system.



He underscored Qatar's mediation efforts as a strategic political option both regionally and globally, highlighting in this regard Doha's November 2023 mediation efforts to hammer out a humanitarian truce in the Gaza Strip - an agreement that led to a temporary ceasefire in the enclave, the release of 240 Palestinian prisoners and 109 detainees in Gaza, and an increase in relief shipments.



Dr al-Ansari stressed Qatar's firm belief in the importance of joint co-operation and collective action with the countries of the region, the European Union and the UN to foster regional, international peace and stability.

