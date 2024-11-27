Mofa Spokesperson Attends Mediterranean Dialogues Session
Date
11/27/2024 11:02:16 PM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Adviser to the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr Majed bin Mohammed al-Ansari participated Wednesday in a discussion session within the 10th MED Mediterranean Dialogues Conference.
During his intervention in a session entitled, Reshaping global governance: starting with the Middle East and North Africa, Dr al-Ansari highlighted Qatar's welcome of the ceasefire deal in Lebanon and its hopes that it will lead to a similar agreement to stop the ongoing war on the Gaza Strip and the Israeli attacks on the occupied West Bank.
He added that the agreement is a success for international co-operation and gives hope for restoring confidence in the global system.
He underscored Qatar's mediation efforts as a strategic political option both regionally and globally, highlighting in this regard Doha's November 2023 mediation efforts to hammer out a humanitarian truce in the Gaza Strip - an agreement that led to a temporary ceasefire in the enclave, the release of 240 Palestinian prisoners and 109 detainees in Gaza, and an increase in relief shipments.
Dr al-Ansari stressed Qatar's firm belief in the importance of joint co-operation and collective action with the countries of the region, the European Union and the UN to foster regional, international peace and stability.
MENAFN27112024000067011011ID1108934393
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.