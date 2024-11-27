Morisawa Fonts Adds New Font Lists For Its Curation For Simplified And Traditional Chinese Fonts, And Latin Super Family

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Arphic Types fonts for the new font list

Role, a Latin super family

New font lists are available in Morisawa Fonts Curation featuring popular Simplified and Traditional Chinese fonts and Role, the Latin superfamily fonts.

TOKYO, JAPAN, November 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- New font lists are now available in Morisawa Fonts Curation.The new lists feature popular Simplified and Traditional Chinese typefaces from Arphic Types, as well as Role, the Latin superfamily typefaces.Popular Traditional Chinese and Simplified Chinese used in Chinese-speaking regions~Role~ Latin Super FamilyAbout Arphic TypesArphic Types, a leading font company based in Taiwan, joined the Morisawa Group in 2022. Its typefaces are widely used across Chinese-speaking regions. In 2024, Morisawa Fonts released 35 typeface families from Arphic Types, including AR UDJingXiHei, AR ShuYuanSong, and AR FangXinShu, each of which has received the prestigious Golden Pin Design Award. These fonts are commonly used for a variety of applications, such as posters, magazines, books, signage, packaging, and more.The font list includes the following fonts:[Simplified Chinese]AR ShuLinSong Simplified ChineseAR ShuYuanSong Text H32 Simplified ChineseAR UDJingXiHeiE1 Simplified ChineseAR JingXiRunHei Simplified ChineseAR FangXinShuH7 Simplified ChineseAR Yuan Simplified ChineseAR FangXinRunYuan Simplified Chinese[Traditional Chinese]AR ShuLinMing Traditional ChineseAR ShuYuanSong Text H32 Traditional ChineseAR UDJingXiHeiE1 Traditional ChineseAR JingXiRunHei Traditional ChineseAR FangXinShuH7 Traditional ChineseAR Yuan Traditional ChineseAR FangXinRunYuan Traditional ChineseAbout RoleRole is the first stand-alone Latin typeface superfamily released by Morisawa Inc., which has 200 styles and covers 98 languages. The family consists of multiple basic genres, such as Serif, Slab, Sans, and Soft. Each of the genres contains styles such as text, display, and banner. The project began in 2015 under the supervision of Cambridge, Massachusetts-based type designer Matthew Carter, who has been described by The New Yorker as“the most widely read man in the in the world” for producing some of the most frequently used typefaces, such as Georgia, Verdana, and Tahoma.The font list includes the following fonts:Role Serif Text Pro RegularRole Serif Text Pro ItalicRole Serif Display Pro RegularRole Serif Display Pro BoldRole Serif Banner Pro RegularRole Serif Banner Pro Extra Bold ItalicRole Sans Text Pro RegularRole Sans Text Pro ThinRole Sans Display Pro Thin ItalicRole Sans Display Pro BoldRole Sans Banner Pro Medium ItalicRole Sans Banner Pro ExtraBoldRole Slab Text Pro RegularRole Slab Text Pro Medium ItalicRole Slab Display Pro ThinRole Slab Display Pro Extra BoldRole Slab Banner Pro Light ItalicRole Slab Banner Pro BlackRole Soft Text Pro RegularRole Soft Text Pro Bold ItalicRole Soft Display Pro Medium ItalicRole Soft Display Pro BlackRole Soft Banner Pro BoldRole Soft Banner Pro Heavy ItalicFor more list for your selection, please visit .Morisawa Fonts:

Yuka Shinada

Morisawa Inc.

...

