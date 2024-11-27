Morisawa Fonts Adds New Font Lists For Its Curation For Simplified And Traditional Chinese Fonts, And Latin Super Family

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
TOKYO, JAPAN, November 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- New font lists are now available in Morisawa Fonts Curation.
The new lists feature popular Simplified and Traditional Chinese typefaces from Arphic Types, as well as Role, the Latin superfamily typefaces.
Popular Traditional Chinese and Simplified Chinese used in Chinese-speaking regions
~Role~ Latin Super Family
About Arphic Types
Arphic Types, a leading font company based in Taiwan, joined the Morisawa Group in 2022. Its typefaces are widely used across Chinese-speaking regions. In 2024, Morisawa Fonts released 35 typeface families from Arphic Types, including AR UDJingXiHei, AR ShuYuanSong, and AR FangXinShu, each of which has received the prestigious Golden Pin Design Award. These fonts are commonly used for a variety of applications, such as posters, magazines, books, signage, packaging, and more.
The font list includes the following fonts:
[Simplified Chinese]
AR ShuLinSong Simplified Chinese
AR ShuYuanSong Text H32 Simplified Chinese
AR UDJingXiHeiE1 Simplified Chinese
AR JingXiRunHei Simplified Chinese
AR FangXinShuH7 Simplified Chinese
AR Yuan Simplified Chinese
AR FangXinRunYuan Simplified Chinese
[Traditional Chinese]
AR ShuLinMing Traditional Chinese
AR ShuYuanSong Text H32 Traditional Chinese
AR UDJingXiHeiE1 Traditional Chinese
AR JingXiRunHei Traditional Chinese
AR FangXinShuH7 Traditional Chinese
AR Yuan Traditional Chinese
AR FangXinRunYuan Traditional Chinese
About Role
Role is the first stand-alone Latin typeface superfamily released by Morisawa Inc., which has 200 styles and covers 98 languages. The family consists of multiple basic genres, such as Serif, Slab, Sans, and Soft. Each of the genres contains styles such as text, display, and banner. The project began in 2015 under the supervision of Cambridge, Massachusetts-based type designer Matthew Carter, who has been described by The New Yorker as“the most widely read man in the in the world” for producing some of the most frequently used typefaces, such as Georgia, Verdana, and Tahoma.
The font list includes the following fonts:
Role Serif Text Pro Regular
Role Serif Text Pro Italic
Role Serif Display Pro Regular
Role Serif Display Pro Bold
Role Serif Banner Pro Regular
Role Serif Banner Pro Extra Bold Italic
Role Sans Text Pro Regular
Role Sans Text Pro Thin
Role Sans Display Pro Thin Italic
Role Sans Display Pro Bold
Role Sans Banner Pro Medium Italic
Role Sans Banner Pro ExtraBold
Role Slab Text Pro Regular
Role Slab Text Pro Medium Italic
Role Slab Display Pro Thin
Role Slab Display Pro Extra Bold
Role Slab Banner Pro Light Italic
Role Slab Banner Pro Black
Role Soft Text Pro Regular
Role Soft Text Pro Bold Italic
Role Soft Display Pro Medium Italic
Role Soft Display Pro Black
Role Soft Banner Pro Bold
Role Soft Banner Pro Heavy Italic
