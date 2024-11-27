Changes In The Supervisory Board Of Subsidiary

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The membership of the Supervisory Board of Aktsiaselts Infortar subsidiary AS Eesti Gaas is changing. As of 27.11.2024, Jelena Fedosejeva was called back from Supervisory Board based on a of the sole shareholder of AS Eesti Gaas. The Supervisory Board of AS Eesti Gaas will continue with four members.

Infortar operates in seven countries, the company's main fields of activity are maritime transport, and real estate. Infortar owns a 68.47% stake in Tallink Grupp, a 100% stake in Eesti Gaas and a versatile and modern portfolio of approx. 116,000 m2. In addition to the three main areas of activity, Infortar also operates in construction and mineral resources, agriculture, printing, taxi business and other areas. A total of 105 companies belong to the Infortar group: 96 subsidiaries, 4 affiliated companies and 5 subsidiaries of affiliated companies. Excluding affiliates, Infortar employs 6,108 people.

