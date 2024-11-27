Aramex collaborates with ChannelEngine to provide new gateway

(MENAFN) Aramex has collaborated with ChannelEngine to enable brands and traders unveil new sales channels over the Middle East and beyond, improving their ability to acquire new customers and extend into major markets.



Tarek Abuyaghi, General Head of Aramex, stated that “ChannelEngine’s robust solution empowers businesses to manage their online presence across a vast array of marketplaces and third-party sales channels. As a company committed to innovation, we continuously embrace technologies and solutions that enhance our service to valued customers and address the evolving dynamics of business and customer expectations.”



He added that “We believe this partnership will significantly enhance our last-mile delivery services and allow us to leverage advanced Application Programming Interface (API) solutions to further streamline logistics. This will also help meet the evolving needs of e-commerce businesses worldwide, while boosting their online visibility and revenue, as well as customer satisfaction."





Niels Floors, who serves as VP of Strategic Development and Regional Lead at ChannelEngine, also noted that "Our partnership with Aramex represents an exciting milestone in enabling brands and retailers to unlock new sales channels across the Middle East and beyond.”

