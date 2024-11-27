Media Tour Organized To Gala State Historical And Ethnographic Reserve

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
Representatives of international media have visited Gala State
Historical and Ethnographic Reserve during the 29th session of the
Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework convention on Climate
Change (COP29) held in Baku, Azernews reports.
The media tours began with a visit to the From Waste to Art
Museum created on the territory of the Gala Reserve. The guests
were very interested in the creation of art samples from waste
using the Zero Waste approach.
Then the media representatives visited the Gala open-air
archaeological and ethnographic museum complex, got acquainted with
the rural life of Absheron in the 18th century, ancient crafts such
as carpet weaving, pottery, blacksmithing, and took part in master
classes.
The participants of the media tour were provided with detailed
information about the lifestyle of the residents of Absheron
villages, as well as about the architectural and archaeological
monuments on the territory of the Gala Reserve.
In addition, representatives of foreign media were told about
the environmentally friendly Gurama art, revived in the Gala
Reserve. The guests visited the exhibition "Guram Art. Unity of
Time", organized as part of the COP29 event.
Note that the media tours to the Gala Reserve were organized by
the Media Development Agency together with the COP29 Operating
Company with the support of the Icherisheher State Historical and
Architectural Reserve Administration.
The 2024 UN Climate Change Conference (UNFCCC COP 29) was held
in Baku, Azerbaijan on November 11-22.
The event gathered world leaders and negotiators from the member
states (or Parties) of the UN Framework Convention on Climate
Change (UNFCCC) to further global progress, with business leaders,
young people, climate scientists, Indigenous Peoples, and civil
society sharing insights and best practices to strengthen global,
collective and inclusive climate action.
Among the key priorities of COP 29 are securing a new goal on
climate finance, ensuring every country has the means to take much
stronger climate action, slashing greenhouse gas emissions and
building resilient communities.
Established in 2008, Gala State Historical Ethnographic Reserve
is home to a rich collection of artifacts unearthed during
archaeological excavations, making it a must-visit destination for
history enthusiasts.
At the reserve, visitors can explore the Museum of Archaeology
and Ethnography, the Museum of Antiques, and the Castle Museum,
which together house over 2,000 archaeological and architectural
relics.
Among them are ancient rock paintings, pottery, jewelry,
weapons, and coins, among other fascinating artifacts. Of
particular interest are the 18th-century tandir, two underground
passages from the 10th to 15th centuries, and various traditional
dwellings such as portable animal skin tents and stone and straw
houses with domes.
The Reserve also boasts ancient mounds, grave stones, places of
worship, and other captivating monuments that capture the curiosity
of visitors. One standout feature of Gala settlement is its
stunning rock carvings. Dating back centuries, they depict the
hunting scenes, anthropomorphic figures, and zoomorphic images.
Scenes of sacrifice, as well as depictions of deer, goats, and
oxen, can also be admired here.
These ancient findings are housed in the open-air museum,
alongside a mosque located next to the Gesr tower. Gala is renowned
as one of the oldest shopping centers in history. As early as the
17th century, the European traveler Engelbert Kaempfer mentioned
the mining of high-quality salt in the village.
In the 18th century, Johann Lerch detailed his journey to Gala
in his notes, while the Russian traveler Berezin mentioned the
fortress in the 19th century. Today, Gala State Reserve faithfully
preserves the essence of Azerbaijan's historical past.
Every year, numerous visitors flock to the Reserve to immerse
themselves in the unforgettable ambiance of this remarkable
place.
